#197745 - 06/24/17 06:49 AM 900 Global Honey Badger
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1045
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Never recalled any asymmetrical balls ever being a true 2 piece also but the Honey Badger is. Looks very interesting especially the 16 lb specs.

https://www.900global.com/newglobalshop/?page_id=9206

The S71 Pearl Coverstock creates that awesome backend motion everyone is looking for in a pearl.
The Grapnel Asymmetric core provides 4-5&#8243; plus of flare potential.
Use the Honey Badger on medium lane conditions.

The ALL NEW S71 Coverstock will provide great length through the heads. The cover was blended specifically to give bowlers that skid/snap reaction everyone loves to see. The Grapnel asymmetric core features a traditional solid 2-piece core design. This coverstock and core combination will open up medium conditions with ease.


Honey-Badger-Tech-Sheet.pdf (7 downloads)
Honey-Badger-Crazy-8.pdf (9 downloads)

Average 211
HG 300, HS 811
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197754 - 06/24/17 01:19 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 250
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Why is this called a 2-piece core design?
Looks like one chunk of plastic to me.
L/T 48
Code Black
L/T 48
Code Black

#197757 - 06/24/17 04:08 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1045
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
Why is this called a 2-piece core design?
Looks like one chunk of plastic to me.
There is no filler material. The core is completely encased in the Pearl Coverstock. Middle picture 3 piece design with filler material. Bottom picture 2 piece with no filler.


honey-badger-wcore.png

6d833d_ace8c9e55fff4843bf96dafdfc6573e7~mv2.jpg

6d833d_2b27771be22644dd9d235a9aecb0e83a~mv2.jpg


Average 211
HG 300, HS 811
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#197762 - 06/25/17 12:58 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 250
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
BOSStull, got it and thanks for the information, thumbsup
What is the advantage to not having a filler, I could understand it if I thought you could possibly wear through the outer shell, but that will never happen rotfl so?
L/T 48
Code Black
L/T 48
Code Black

#197763 - 06/25/17 09:46 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1045
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
W9JAB nice callsign


Originally Posted By: W9JAB

What is the advantage to not having a filler, I


This is only my opinion from my own experience but has also been stated by other posters.
2 piece balls are less prone to cracking than 3 piece balls.
2 piece balls tend to last longer without loosing reaction.

There are also disadvantages and are covered in the article below from BTM. A good read.
Bowling Balls: An In-Depth Overview


Edited by BOSStull (06/25/17 10:03 AM)
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#197764 - 06/25/17 09:52 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1045
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
I could understand it if I thought you could possibly wear through the outer shell, but that will never happen rotfl so?
Your right. The shell won't wear through but it can become saturated with oil a lot quicker due to the thinner outer coverstock. I read somewhere that the actual filler material will not absorb oil so the outer cover will become saturated a lot quicker depending on the type coverstock being used.
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#197765 - 06/25/17 10:34 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9449
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#197767 - 06/25/17 12:05 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 250
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Quote:
2 piece balls are less prone to cracking than 3 piece balls.
2 piece balls tend to last longer without loosing reaction. can become saturated with oil a lot quicker due to the thinner outer cover-stock filler material will not absorb oil

This all makes sense,as painful as it might be you can learn something everyday. nelson
L/T 48
Code Black
L/T 48
Code Black

#197769 - 06/25/17 03:45 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
https://www.bowlingthismonth.com/bowling-balls/#bowling-ball-construction


Interest read but this statement seems to generalize a bit.

  • When a bowling ball is referred to as a three-piece ball, it is most likely a low performance ball with a pancake weight block.
  • When a bowling ball is referred to as a two-piece ball, it is most likely a higher performance ball with a large, dynamic weight block. Also, it probably doesnt actually only have two pieces!


For example, does Storm call any of their high performance balls 2-piece? Advertising 2 or 3 pieces would be two distinct marketing pitches in my opinion.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197774 - Yesterday at 09:46 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 250
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Is "filler" the way weight is controlled/varied on the ball?
If not, just how is the weight of a ball manipulated?
The size can't changed, so are they pumped up with air?
L/T 48
Code Black
L/T 48
Code Black

