Getting closer.....

Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 435

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



https://youtu.be/7-xqwHG1hmE



A few weeks later, I strung the front 10 but left a wobbly 10-pin on the 11th ball. I was in the groove with the front 9 and then I tugged the next shot. ARGH!!!!A few weeks later, I strung the front 10 but left a wobbly 10-pin on the 11th ball. _________________________

Nice going to get there goobee. I got the front 9 a couple of weeks only to leave a 9 pin on a good shot in the 10th. I rather miss and leave a single pin on a good shot than totally blow it on a bad shot.

Average 211

, HS 811



Average 211, HS 811

Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 435

That first 300 has been elusive for me. I don't need a handful, just one will do nicely.



A/S/L: 55/m/Ca I'm not sure how I missed this post. Congratulations on putting some strings together. You'll get that first one soon.



It sure felt good to get my first out of the way. I'll be getting the ring in about a month or so.



Funny thing for me is, since that day I haven't had a good string since. My average is staying up but the high games don't happen as often now.



My timing and rhythm is more consistent now than ever before.



Keep practicing and it'll come around.

