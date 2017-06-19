BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197737 - 06/19/17 03:28 PM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 249
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Well golf is under a very similar attack.

The property is being eyeballed by developers for housing thumbsdown
Property taxes are oppressive. thumbsdown
The "Green tree huge-rs" do not like the herbicides and pesticides. thumbsdown
So greens fees go up and number players go down. thumbsdown
But as long as we have smart phones, you can always play "candy crush" thumbsup
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197771 - Today at 03:55 PM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I bowled at Bowlium Lanes in Montclair, CA for the first time last night. Great old house with retro look. It's not in the best part of town but it's still up and running with 32 lanes, a Pro Shop, bar and a restaurant (not so good food, bleah).




