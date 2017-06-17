Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197706 - 03:41 PM Future of bowling goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 435

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 435A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I know someone who decided to go back to college to complete his bachelor's degree. He enrolled in a local Southern CA college and is joining the bowling team. His initial assessment of the bowling scene there is not good. First, there are no tryouts, everyone gets on the team as there aren't many people interested. Second, there are no skilled bowlers, they mainly have 150 THS average bowlers who have no idea how to play sport patterns. Third, there isn't a bowling coach to teach them how to bowl correctly.



Such apathy by the school is mind boggling. Why bother to have a program at all if the school isn't going to support it? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197709 - 04:56 PM Re: Future of bowling Re: goobee] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 249

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 249A/S/L: 66/m/Il.



This would entail starting at the local level, prize money at the bowling center's to T.V. sponsorship.



Just like the old days, but it's apparent that the big players like A M F/Brunswick got fat and lazy.



When researching UFO/helicopter bowling it was pointed out that the bowlers that are into this style do not come to this country because the money incentive is much better in Asia, so it don't pay to come over, Heck if it weren't for Belmo there would even be less interest in the sport.



And that's another thing, bowling needs to be promoted as a sport and not an activity, and once again this responsibility falls on the manufactures shoulders.



Get bowling into the Olympics, they can do it, hell look at what they got now, Trampoline, Badminton, BMX Cycling, Ping Pong, Sailing, Handball, and no room for bowling?



It all ways boils down to the money, spend it to make it. If the sport is going to have any future, it's the manufactures that are going to have to step up and promote it, not just bleed whatever profits they can.This would entail starting at the local level, prize money at the bowling center's to T.V. sponsorship.Just like the old days, but it's apparent that the big players like A M F/Brunswick got fat and lazy.When researching UFO/helicopter bowling it was pointed out that the bowlers that are into this style do not come to this country because the money incentive is much better in Asia, so it don't pay to come over, Heck if it weren't for Belmo there would even be less interest in the sport.And that's another thing, bowling needs to be promoted as a sport and not an activity, and once again this responsibility falls on the manufactures shoulders.Get bowling into the Olympics, they can do it, hell look at what they got now, Trampoline, Badminton, BMX Cycling, Ping Pong, Sailing, Handball, and no room for bowling?It all ways boils down to the money, spend it to make it. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #197715 - 05:50 PM Re: Future of bowling Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 435

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 435A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California W9JAB, do you recall why bowling failed after being an Olympic exhibition sport? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197724 - 09:23 AM Re: Future of bowling Re: goobee] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 249

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 249A/S/L: 66/m/Il.

The link below explores the topic very well,

here are some highlights.



never adequately covered by television.....

Plainly and simply, politics and money likely played a role....

not a sport which provides inexpensive nor easy access to most youngsters in third world countries...... (this is B.S.)

Olympic sports are less expensive to pursue than bowling....

(more B.S. like it's cheep to own a Horse?)

Bowling simply does not have the media traction, the corporate support...

perception of many people that bowling is merely a recreation...



Link to above

https://www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/should-bowling-become-an-olympic-sport?





Tokyo 2020 Committee.....Baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were the five selected......



Link to above

http://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1...yo-2020-failure





Oh, and if the idea of bowling as an Olympic sport still sounds too crazy to be true, note that bowling made an Olympic appearance in Seoul in 1988 as an exhibition event. If the organization begins its bid to enter the games next year, the earliest it could reach an Olympiad would be the 2024 games.



Link to above

http://www.stack.com/a/bowling-olympics



The organisers of the 2020 Olympics have nominated eight new sports for possible inclusion in the Tokyo Games, including surfing, bowling and Japanese favourite baseball.



Link to above

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-06-23/to...mes-inc/6565482



So from what I see, "I-phone app installation" has a better chance of becoming an Olympic sport then bowling. The industry made a push to get bowling added as a demonstration sport years ago and was successful in doing so. In 1988.The link below explores the topic very well,here are some highlights.Tokyo 2020 Committee.....Baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were the five selected......Oh, and if the idea of bowling as an Olympic sport still sounds too crazy to be true, note that bowling made an Olympic appearance in Seoul in 1988 as an exhibition event. If the organization begins its bid to enter the games next year, the earliest it could reach an Olympiad would be the 2024 games.The organisers of the 2020 Olympics have nominated eight new sports for possible inclusion in the Tokyo Games, including surfing, bowling and Japanese favourite baseball. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #197725 - 11:15 AM Re: Future of bowling Re: W9JAB] YankeeBastid

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 06/11/17

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 70/m/SouthCarolina May I suggest that tournament sites that use scores bowled in regular USBC League or tournament events, merging technology with traditional bowling methods might spark a renewed interest in bowling? There is a site for side action bowling for brackets, eliminator and two person teams and another potbowling tournament for 4 person teams using a unique method of making teams from around the nation. I believe technology has caught up as PC's and mobile devices can interact with these sites. There may be others, but if bowling can be made more alluring to the tech savvy bowler, which grows daily, the interest in the sport may increase.

Top #197726 - 11:34 AM Re: Future of bowling Re: W9JAB] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 249

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 249A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Quote: When researching UFO/helicopter bowling it was pointed out that the bowlers that are into this style do not come to this country because the money incentive is much better in Asia, so it don't pay to come over,



The more I thought about this, I realized that UFO/helicopter bowlers typically use cheep 10 lb spare balls, No profit in a $50 spare ball compared to a $200 hook out of the box ball. The more I thought about this, I realized that UFO/helicopter bowlers typically use cheep 10 lb spare balls, No profit in a $50 spare ball compared to a $200 hook out of the box ball. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #197739 - 10:56 AM Re: Future of bowling Re: goobee] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1283

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1283A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



No mainstream



compare bowling to the shooting sports:



Little to no mainstream



compare bowling to biathlon:



Little to no mainstream



All of those arguments were quite specious, even back in the 70s. compare bowling to equestrian:No mainstream TV coverage for either. Cost of a horse is exponentially higher for the horse (which is a specially bred horse. We have an Off the Track thoroughbred that originally cost tens of thousands of dollars (before we rescued him) . . .) and the cost of arena rental and such is expensive.compare bowling to the shooting sports:Little to no mainstream TV coverage for either. There is SOME shooting sports coverage, but that is typically three-gun stuff, not strictly skeet or trap or, especially, the air-gun stuff. And those guns? HOLY CRAP, I thought my nice 12G over-under was expensive. . . not even close. The cost of my entire four-ball-roller wouldn't come close. . .compare bowling to biathlon:Little to no mainstream TV coverage except for Scandinavia. (LOL) and again, cost of the skis, the gun, etc. Sheesh.All of those arguments were quite specious, even back in the 70s. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #197768 - 03:26 PM Re: Future of bowling Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 435

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 435A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I believe last time around, bowling was a summer event.



Here's a crazy idea, try to introduce bowling as winter sport event. After all, it is played indoors during the winter months.



But then again, the arguments against would be that it is not played on ice or snow. Curling anyone? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197770 - 03:48 PM Re: Future of bowling Re: goobee] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1045

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1045A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: goobee

But then again, the arguments against would be that it is not played on ice or snow. Could be played on ICE



Attachments









Average 211

, HS 811



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________Average 211 HG 300 , HS 811

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Rocket Jr Coordinator Moderator: Angel