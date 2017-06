#197750 - 06:49 AM 900 Global Honey Badger BOSStull

https://www.900global.com/newglobalshop/?page_id=9206



The S71™ Pearl Coverstock creates that awesome backend motion everyone is looking for in a pearl.

The Grapnel™ Asymmetric core provides 4-5″ plus of flare potential.

Use the Honey Badger™ on medium lane conditions.



Never recalled any asymmetrical balls ever being a true 2 piece also but the Honey Badger is. Looks very interesting especially the 16 lb specs.

The S71™ Pearl Coverstock creates that awesome backend motion everyone is looking for in a pearl.

The Grapnel™ Asymmetric core provides 4-5″ plus of flare potential.

Use the Honey Badger™ on medium lane conditions.

The ALL NEW S71™ Coverstock will provide great length through the heads. The cover was blended specifically to give bowlers that skid/snap reaction everyone loves to see. The Grapnel™ asymmetric core features a traditional solid 2-piece core design. This coverstock and core combination will open up medium conditions with ease.



