BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Summer Leagues 2017 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197746 - 06/22/17 12:27 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 486
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Congrats on the 7 and 30 clean. It's one thing to get easy lane conditions but it's another to take full advantage of it.

Got a chance to sub tonight at a center that I haven't bowled league at in two seasons. Coming back to it from a center where they try to at least make it a little challenging I could definitely tell the difference. Super duper hold, didn't have to put extra mustard on it to strike, and didn't have to adjust my line during the 3 games with the exception of moving my target closer when I started leaving ringing 7s. Didn't get a chance to warm up so got off to a bit of a slow start, but salvaged a 192 in the first game and then shot 257 clean and 234 with 1 open (on a terrible shot that I pulled badly) to finish with 682.

Fortunately got a temporary change in my work schedule which takes me through the end of summer so I'm available to bowl during the week now. I was able to find a Tuesday night team with a vacancy (that also happens to be in first place 3 weeks in, yay) so I'll be bowling with them starting next week while being on the sub list for Wednesday. A lot more fun than taking a lane by myself although I am still making use of the summer pass.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197748 - 06/22/17 09:46 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: Richie V.]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 432
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Thanks wronghander. I think I've only subbed 3 times during the past few years. Whether real or not, I think there is an expectation by a team that a sub should bowl well. The added pressure on myself to perform makes it not fun for me.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197761 - Yesterday at 11:46 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: Richie V.]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 506
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
want to hear an interesting night of bowling? I'm subbing for a bowler having an elbow operation for the next 3 weeks on Wednesdays.

So last Wednesday warm-ups go well. seems to be an ok shot. They have me at leadoff so I bowl my first ball and it's a 9 spare no problem. Second ball Big Four. I convert it by sliding the six into the 4 which topples the seven.

The rest of the game is a grind out 190 something. My timing doesn't seem to be very good but my new spare ball looking good so far!

Second game spare turkey 4-6 split. I slide the six into the four like it's nothing! then I leave a pocket 4,7,10. I slide the 4 right into the 10!

I'm clean thru 2 and converted 3 major splits. so I leave a 2, 10 tryin to stay light. yep, those are easy. converted that and a 3,10 by the 6th frame. 7th frame 4, 9. no problem again. almost missed it in front of the 9.

wonder what would have happened if I left a 7, 10?

next day I go practice and leave a big 4. sorry didn't convert it. I slid the six into the 4 it fell and wobbled the 7 almost enough for it to fall.

I know its not historical or anything but, I wonder how many people have converted the big 4 and a 4, 6 in the same 3 game series?

I haven't made the big 4 since who knows when. years ago, but almost twice in the same week and actually did make the 4, 6 three times this week in those splits. new spare ball. I did go 30 clean but it was definitely interesting.
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
900 Global Honey Badger
by Dennis Michael - 06/25/17 10:34 AM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 06/24/17 11:46 PM
Getting closer.....
by 82Boat69 - 06/24/17 07:44 PM
Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid.
by BOSStull - 06/24/17 04:44 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 06/24/17 01:24 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - 06/24/17 07:03 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 6-17-2017 "TEAM SHOWDOWN"
by W9JAB - 06/22/17 08:54 AM
Future of bowling
by mmalsed - 06/21/17 10:56 AM
Frozen rope with a twist
by 82Boat69 - 06/19/17 03:45 PM
Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
by W9JAB - 06/19/17 03:28 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 06/18/17 02:21 PM
Happy Father's Day
by BOSStull - 06/18/17 07:34 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.