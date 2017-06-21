BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197744 - 06/21/17 11:47 PM Getting closer.....
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 432
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I was in the groove with the front 9 and then I tugged the next shot. ARGH!!!!

https://youtu.be/7-xqwHG1hmE

A few weeks later, I strung the front 10 but left a wobbly 10-pin on the 11th ball.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197753 - Today at 08:42 AM Re: Getting closer.....
BOSStull
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1042
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Nice going to get there goobee. I got the front 9 a couple of weeks only to leave a 9 pin on a good shot in the 10th. I rather miss and leave a single pin on a good shot than totally blow it on a bad shot.
_________________________
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#197759 - 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Re: Getting closer.....
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 432
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
That first 300 has been elusive for me. I don't need a handful, just one will do nicely. thumbsup


Edited by goobee (10 minutes 8 seconds ago)
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

