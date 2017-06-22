BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197750 - Today at 06:49 AM 900 Global Honey Badger
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1042
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Never recalled any asymmetrical balls ever being a true 2 piece also but the Honey Badger is. Looks very interesting especially the 16 lb specs.

https://www.900global.com/newglobalshop/?page_id=9206

The S71 Pearl Coverstock creates that awesome backend motion everyone is looking for in a pearl.
The Grapnel Asymmetric core provides 4-5&#8243; plus of flare potential.
Use the Honey Badger on medium lane conditions.

The ALL NEW S71 Coverstock will provide great length through the heads. The cover was blended specifically to give bowlers that skid/snap reaction everyone loves to see. The Grapnel asymmetric core features a traditional solid 2-piece core design. This coverstock and core combination will open up medium conditions with ease.


Honey-Badger-Tech-Sheet.pdf (5 downloads)
Honey-Badger-Crazy-8.pdf (7 downloads)

Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#197754 - Today at 01:19 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 247
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Why is this called a 2-piece core design?
Looks like one chunk of plastic to me.
L/T 48
Code Black

#197757 - Today at 04:08 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1042
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
Why is this called a 2-piece core design?
Looks like one chunk of plastic to me.
There is no filler material. The core is completely encased in the Pearl Coverstock. Middle picture 3 piece design with filler material. Bottom picture 2 piece with no filler.


honey-badger-wcore.png

6d833d_ace8c9e55fff4843bf96dafdfc6573e7~mv2.jpg

6d833d_2b27771be22644dd9d235a9aecb0e83a~mv2.jpg


Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





