900 Global Honey Badger

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1042

Registered: 10/15/11



https://www.900global.com/newglobalshop/?page_id=9206



The S71 Pearl Coverstock creates that awesome backend motion everyone is looking for in a pearl.

The Grapnel Asymmetric core provides 4-5″ plus of flare potential.

Use the Honey Badger on medium lane conditions.



Never recalled any asymmetrical balls ever being a true 2 piece also but the Honey Badger is. Looks very interesting especially the 16 lb specs.



Average 211

HS 811



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









Average 211 HG 300, HS 811

Top #197754 - 01:19 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger Re: BOSStull] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 247

Why is this called a 2-piece core design?

Looks like one chunk of plastic to me.

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #197757 - 04:08 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger Re: W9JAB] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1042

Originally Posted By: W9JAB Why is this called a 2-piece core design?
Looks like one chunk of plastic to me.

Looks like one chunk of plastic to me. There is no filler material. The core is completely encased in the Pearl Coverstock. Middle picture 3 piece design with filler material. Bottom picture 2 piece with no filler.



Average 211

HS 811



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









Average 211 HG 300, HS 811

