Page 2 of 2

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 486

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 486A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Congrats on the 7 and 30 clean. It's one thing to get easy lane conditions but it's another to take full advantage of it.



Got a chance to sub tonight at a center that I haven't bowled league at in two seasons. Coming back to it from a center where they try to at least make it a little challenging I could definitely tell the difference. Super duper hold, didn't have to put extra mustard on it to strike, and didn't have to adjust my line during the 3 games with the exception of moving my target closer when I started leaving ringing 7s. Didn't get a chance to warm up so got off to a bit of a slow start, but salvaged a 192 in the first game and then shot 257 clean and 234 with 1 open (on a terrible shot that I pulled badly) to finish with 682.



Fortunately got a temporary change in my work schedule which takes me through the end of summer so I'm available to bowl during the week now. I was able to find a Tuesday night team with a vacancy (that also happens to be in first place 3 weeks in, yay) so I'll be bowling with them starting next week while being on the sub list for Wednesday. A lot more fun than taking a lane by myself although I am still making use of the summer pass.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197748 - Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: Richie V.] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 430

Thanks wronghander. I think I've only subbed 3 times during the past few years. Whether real or not, I think there is an expectation by a team that a sub should bowl well. The added pressure on myself to perform makes it not fun for me.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

