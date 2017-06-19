PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 6-17-2017 "TEAM SHOWDOWN"

It's our first-ever TEAM event on PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR!
When I heard who was coming to participate in our Spare Clinic at Brunswick Zone Roswell on Saturday, and that they were coming to stay and bowl PRODIGY afterwards, I knew I was going to have to come up with something special to showcase these talented youngsters' awesome shotmaking skills.
Of the twelve bowlers on this show, six of them finished in the top five in their respective age groups at the recent Georgia Youth Bowlers Tour Tournament of Champions. One of them won their age group at the TOC, and another won his age group at the Pepsi Tournament this year. And one other used to be the #1 junior bowler in Georgia (he's now 19 and bowls adult leagues, so strictly speaking, he's no longer a junior bowler, but a 230 average).
It's a star-studded cast on this week's show.
So I dusted off a team format that I dreamed up last year in early 2016 for a home-and-home series of exhibition matches between the elite junior bowlers at our house and those at a neighboring center. And while that other bowling center dusted us last year both times, I knew the day would come when I would want to bring this format back. I just needed the right venue. And PRODIGY was it.
I think you'll agree that this show has the best overall quality of shotmaking we've seen on a single PRODIGY episode to date. Fireworks throughout!
Enjoy.https://youtu.be/WyJD8bWTClw