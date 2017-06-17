Lane Machine Breakdowns

The best House, and I would probably say, the most profitable, around here is 20 lanes, that is very bowler friendly. But, it is build around a very good restaurant and lounge, which is highly successful.
Weekend Steak specials, Live entertainment, cookouts, sports bar environment bring in the 20-40 year olds. Oh, did I mention Video Poker games?
They also have 8 sand volleyball courts and a VB league in the Summer. Place is crawling with pretty ladies, scantily clad, from waitresses to VB players.
Drink specials for bowlers and food prices drop for them as well. Regular 1/2 pound $9.95 Steak burger platter is only $5 for the Monday league. Bowlers go there for dinner before bowling, it's so good.
They say, TV
scheduled Monday and Thursday Night Football to coincide with their 2 larger Men's bowling leagues. The bar is packed after league.
No doubt, it will survive when the larger chains close.
I really fail to see why the chains cater to kids. None of whom can buy a beer.
Another house has 15 pool tables and is a member of APA (American Pool Assoc) which runs tournaments there. Can't find a parking place on Wednesday, pool night. I know, I bowl on Wednesday. And, again, the food is really good. The concession actually has a carry-out pizza business.
Both places have very good food service and reasonably priced drinks. Neither have game rooms.