Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197743 - 10:41 PM PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 6-17-2017 "TEAM SHOWDOWN" Brownswick

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 03/28/17

Posts: 7

A/S/L: 64/M/Georgia



When I heard who was coming to participate in our Spare Clinic at Brunswick Zone Roswell on Saturday, and that they were coming to stay and bowl PRODIGY afterwards, I knew I was going to have to come up with something special to showcase these talented youngsters' awesome shotmaking skills.



Of the twelve bowlers on this show, six of them finished in the top five in their respective age groups at the recent Georgia Youth Bowlers Tour Tournament of Champions. One of them won their age group at the TOC, and another won his age group at the Pepsi Tournament this year. And one other used to be the #1 junior bowler in Georgia (he's now 19 and bowls adult leagues, so strictly speaking, he's no longer a junior bowler, but a 230 average).



It's a star-studded cast on this week's show.



So I dusted off a team format that I dreamed up last year in early 2016 for a home-and-home series of exhibition matches between the elite junior bowlers at our house and those at a neighboring center. And while that other bowling center dusted us last year both times, I knew the day would come when I would want to bring this format back. I just needed the right venue. And PRODIGY was it.



I think you'll agree that this show has the best overall quality of shotmaking we've seen on a single PRODIGY episode to date. Fireworks throughout!



Enjoy.



https://youtu.be/WyJD8bWTClw It's our first-ever TEAM event on PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR!When I heard who was coming to participate in our Spare Clinic at Brunswick Zone Roswell on Saturday, and that they were coming to stay and bowl PRODIGY afterwards, I knew I was going to have to come up with something special to showcase these talented youngsters' awesome shotmaking skills.Of the twelve bowlers on this show, six of them finished in the top five in their respective age groups at the recent Georgia Youth Bowlers Tour Tournament of Champions. One of them won their age group at the TOC, and another won his age group at the Pepsi Tournament this year. And one other used to be the #1 junior bowler in Georgia (he's now 19 and bowls adult leagues, so strictly speaking, he's no longer a junior bowler, but a 230 average).It's a star-studded cast on this week's show.So I dusted off a team format that I dreamed up last year in early 2016 for a home-and-home series of exhibition matches between the elite junior bowlers at our house and those at a neighboring center. And while that other bowling center dusted us last year both times, I knew the day would come when I would want to bring this format back. I just needed the right venue. And PRODIGY was it.I think you'll agree that this show has the best overall quality of shotmaking we've seen on a single PRODIGY episode to date. Fireworks throughout!Enjoy.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel