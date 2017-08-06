Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197634 - 10:58 AM Frozen rope with a twist W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 243

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 243A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Frozen rope with a twist

It sounds like a cocktail.



Lately my back has been sore as heck, I have trouble getting under the ball, and lifting with the fingers (underhand spiral).



So to keep bowling, I do what many of the other seniors do use a suitcase delivery or what I call the frozen rope, standing straight up not bending at the waist or knee.



The problem with this delivery is even though the ball will hook it arrives with no power, and is very speed sensitive, having a tendency to wander and not be consistent.



Just for the heck-of-it I started putting some twist or spin on it by turning at the forearm on the release.

I didn't know if it would hook, or what would happen.



I used this the last two times out and it has been very successful, I came in 3ed out of twenty three bowlers.



I have been using the "code Black" it hooks (flips) at the end,

and has good power.



I wouldn't call it a helicopter shot exactly but close I guess.

So for now I will continue with it and see how it goes.



If Nord is reading this I wounder if you ever tried this technique. Lately my back has been sore as heck, I have trouble getting under the ball, and lifting with the fingers (underhand spiral).So to keep bowling, I do what many of the other seniors do use a suitcase delivery or what I call the frozen rope, standing straight up not bending at the waist or knee.The problem with this delivery is even though the ball will hook it arrives with no power, and is very speed sensitive, having a tendency to wander and not be consistent.Just for the heck-of-it I started putting some twist or spin on it by turning at the forearm on the release.I didn't know if it would hook, or what would happen.I used this the last two times out and it has been very successful, I came in 3ed out of twenty three bowlers.I have been using the "code Black" it hooks (flips) at the end,and has good power.I wouldn't call it a helicopter shot exactly but close I guess.So for now I will continue with it and see how it goes.If Nord is reading this I wounder if you ever tried this technique. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197732 - Re: Frozen rope with a twist Re: W9JAB] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 243

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 243A/S/L: 66/m/Il.

"Frozen rope with a twist"



It's been 5 games of three game sets.

And so far I have added 20-30 pins to my game.



Also I have had no finger pain, back still a little sore but mostly from just old age.



So just to be clear I'm using a suitcase release postilion to start, thumb a 9 and fingers at 3 o'clock and twisting my arm at the elbow releasing the ball with fingers at 12 and thumb at 6 o'clock. Standing at 25 at targeting 10.



Not a true UFO/helicopter, the ball dose hook,and I get pretty good pin action, I don't know why it works but it dose.



Going back out tomorrow morning to try again. I thought I would post an up date on the,"Frozen rope with a twist"It's been 5 games of three game sets.And so far I have added 20-30 pins to my game.Also I have had no finger pain, back still a little sore but mostly from just old age.So just to be clear I'm using a suitcase release postilion to start, thumb a 9 and fingers at 3 o'clock and twisting my arm at the elbow releasing the ball with fingers at 12 and thumb at 6 o'clock. Standing at 25 at targeting 10.Not a true UFO/helicopter, the ball dose hook,and I get pretty good pin action, I don't know why it works but it dose.Going back out tomorrow morning to try again. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel