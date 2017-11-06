BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197706 - Yesterday at 03:41 PM Future of bowling
I know someone who decided to go back to college to complete his bachelor's degree. He enrolled in a local Southern CA college and is joining the bowling team. His initial assessment of the bowling scene there is not good. First, there are no tryouts, everyone gets on the team as there aren't many people interested. Second, there are no skilled bowlers, they mainly have 150 THS average bowlers who have no idea how to play sport patterns. Third, there isn't a bowling coach to teach them how to bowl correctly.

Such apathy by the school is mind boggling. Why bother to have a program at all if the school isn't going to support it?
#197709 - Yesterday at 04:56 PM Re: Future of bowling
If the sport is going to have any future, it's the manufactures that are going to have to step up and promote it, not just bleed whatever profits they can. thumbsdown

This would entail starting at the local level, prize money at the bowling center's to T.V. sponsorship. thumbsup

Just like the old days, but it's apparent that the big players like A M F/Brunswick got fat and lazy. thumbsdown

When researching UFO/helicopter bowling it was pointed out that the bowlers that are into this style do not come to this country because the money incentive is much better in Asia, so it don't pay to come over, Heck if it weren't for Belmo there would even be less interest in the sport. crying

And that's another thing, bowling needs to be promoted as a sport and not an activity, and once again this responsibility falls on the manufactures shoulders. begging

Get bowling into the Olympics, they can do it, hell look at what they got now, Trampoline, Badminton, BMX Cycling, Ping Pong, Sailing, Handball, and no room for bowling? brickwall

It all ways boils down to the money, spend it to make it. help
#197715 - Yesterday at 05:50 PM Re: Future of bowling
W9JAB, do you recall why bowling failed after being an Olympic exhibition sport?
#197724 - Today at 09:23 AM Re: Future of bowling
The industry made a push to get bowling added as a demonstration sport years ago and was successful in doing so. In 1988.
The link below explores the topic very well,
here are some highlights.

never adequately covered by television.....
Plainly and simply, politics and money likely played a role....
not a sport which provides inexpensive nor easy access to most youngsters in third world countries......(this is B.S.)
Olympic sports are less expensive to pursue than bowling....
(more B.S. like it's cheep to own a Horse?)
Bowling simply does not have the media traction, the corporate support...
perception of many people that bowling is merely a recreation...

Link to above
https://www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/should-bowling-become-an-olympic-sport?


Tokyo 2020 Committee.....Baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were the five selected......

Link to above
http://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1...yo-2020-failure


Oh, and if the idea of bowling as an Olympic sport still sounds too crazy to be true, note that bowling made an Olympic appearance in Seoul in 1988 as an exhibition event. If the organization begins its bid to enter the games next year, the earliest it could reach an Olympiad would be the 2024 games.

Link to above
http://www.stack.com/a/bowling-olympics

The organisers of the 2020 Olympics have nominated eight new sports for possible inclusion in the Tokyo Games, including surfing, bowling and Japanese favourite baseball.

Link to above
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-06-23/to...mes-inc/6565482

So from what I see, "I-phone app installation" has a better chance of becoming an Olympic sport then bowling. nelson
#197725 - Today at 11:15 AM Re: Future of bowling
May I suggest that tournament sites that use scores bowled in regular USBC League or tournament events, merging technology with traditional bowling methods might spark a renewed interest in bowling? There is a site for side action bowling for brackets, eliminator and two person teams and another potbowling tournament for 4 person teams using a unique method of making teams from around the nation. I believe technology has caught up as PC's and mobile devices can interact with these sites. There may be others, but if bowling can be made more alluring to the tech savvy bowler, which grows daily, the interest in the sport may increase.

#197726 - Today at 11:34 AM Re: Future of bowling
Quote:
When researching UFO/helicopter bowling it was pointed out that the bowlers that are into this style do not come to this country because the money incentive is much better in Asia, so it don't pay to come over,


The more I thought about this, I realized that UFO/helicopter bowlers typically use cheep 10 lb spare balls, No profit in a $50 spare ball compared to a $200 hook out of the box ball.
