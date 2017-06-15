Sponsored Links







Future of bowling





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 422

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 422A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I know someone who decided to go back to college to complete his bachelor's degree. He enrolled in a local Southern CA college and is joining the bowling team. His initial assessment of the bowling scene there is not good. First, there are no tryouts, everyone gets on the team as there aren't many people interested. Second, there are no skilled bowlers, they mainly have 150 THS average bowlers who have no idea how to play sport patterns. Third, there isn't a bowling coach to teach them how to bowl correctly.



Such apathy by the school is mind boggling. Why bother to have a program at all if the school isn't going to support it? _________________________

Re: Future of bowling





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 240

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 240A/S/L: 66/m/Il.



This would entail starting at the local level, prize money at the bowling center's to T.V. sponsorship.



Just like the old days, but it's apparent that the big players like A M F/Brunswick got fat and lazy.



When researching UFO/helicopter bowling it was pointed out that the bowlers that are into this style do not come to this country because the money incentive is much better in Asia, so it don't pay to come over, Heck if it weren't for Belmo there would even be less interest in the sport.



And that's another thing, bowling needs to be promoted as a sport and not an activity, and once again this responsibility falls on the manufactures shoulders.



Get bowling into the Olympics, they can do it, hell look at what they got now, Trampoline, Badminton, BMX Cycling, Ping Pong, Sailing, Handball, and no room for bowling?



It all ways boils down to the money, spend it to make it. If the sport is going to have any future, it's the manufactures that are going to have to step up and promote it, not just bleed whatever profits they can.This would entail starting at the local level, prize money at the bowling center's to T.V. sponsorship.Just like the old days, but it's apparent that the big players like A M F/Brunswick got fat and lazy.When researching UFO/helicopter bowling it was pointed out that the bowlers that are into this style do not come to this country because the money incentive is much better in Asia, so it don't pay to come over, Heck if it weren't for Belmo there would even be less interest in the sport.And that's another thing, bowling needs to be promoted as a sport and not an activity, and once again this responsibility falls on the manufactures shoulders.Get bowling into the Olympics, they can do it, hell look at what they got now, Trampoline, Badminton, BMX Cycling, Ping Pong, Sailing, Handball, and no room for bowling?It all ways boils down to the money, spend it to make it. _________________________

Re: Future of bowling





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 422

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 422A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California W9JAB, do you recall why bowling failed after being an Olympic exhibition sport? _________________________

