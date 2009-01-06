#98181 - 07:34 AM Re: Petersen Classic Re: General Pounder] Paul W

Junior



Registered: 07/14/09

Posts: 25

A/S/L: 25/M/Illinois - Chicago Area Quote:



The screens are pictures of past champions. Makes it hard to see anything past the arrows.



What arrows?



One thing not mentioned is there are no lane markers at all, no dots or arrows on the lane, no dots on the approaches. I bowled this tournament once about 6 years ago, I keep saying I am going to do it every year but I just get lazy and don't although its pretty much in my backyard. I am a cranker (about 560 rev rate) and even a snow tire wouldn't grab on to the oiled lanes so after a few games I just took my plastic ball and threw it straight to the pocket, seemed to be the best way to play it.



The pins are often offspot and you aren't allowed reracks, some are different weights, as mentioned already there is a board about 4 feet above the lanes blocking your view, and there is no practice, you go straight into the game.



You are allowed only two balls and one equipment pouch, I think there are several other things but they aren't coming to mind right now. Yes you will be embarassed to tell others your scores but its an experience and its the most fun you will have bowling terrible. I think Pete What arrows?One thing not mentioned is there are no lane markers at all, no dots or arrows on the lane, no dots on the approaches. I bowled this tournament once about 6 years ago, I keep saying I am going to do it every year but I just get lazy and don't although its pretty much in my backyard. I am a cranker (about 560 rev rate) and even a snow tire wouldn't grab on to the oiled lanes so after a few games I just took my plastic ball and threw it straight to the pocket, seemed to be the best way to play it.The pins are often offspot and you aren't allowed reracks, some are different weights, as mentioned already there is a board about 4 feet above the lanes blocking your view, and there is no practice, you go straight into the game.You are allowed only two balls and one equipment pouch, I think there are several other things but they aren't coming to mind right now. Yes you will be embarassed to tell others your scores but its an experience and its the most fun you will have bowling terrible. I think Pete Weber once shot a 104 at the peterson. _________________________

High Game - 300

High Series - 801

House Shot Avg - 222

PBA EXP Avg - 205

Top