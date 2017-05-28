#197563 - 10:13 AM Re: Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5) Re: BOSStull] champ

Cool list. Interestingly, I didn't like most of them.



The Hy-Road for me was too skid/flippy and anything but the versatile benchmark ball everyone called it.



The black widow was good for me, but I preferred the black taboo when it came out.



The IQ Tour was flat 10s and 4-9s for me. Rarely usable. But I did love the gold IQ.



Marvel Pearl...never found a time where it was better than something else in my bag. An OK ball for me, but never a good one.



Onyx vibe was very strong and for me, roll out prone. The best of the Vibes (and I've thrown them all) was the Cherry. Hands down.



My list would be new Green Quantum, Cherry Vibe, Gold IQ, Black Taboo, and Venom Shock. I don't think I've had ten I loved to make a whole list. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

