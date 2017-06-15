BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197701 - Yesterday at 11:36 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 449
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Maybe not, but the direction of the game today is obsolescence. Once bowling becomes horseshoes, game over, literally.

Why spend big $$$ on buildings and expensive machines, when any open field can produce as much exercise and enjoyment?

My cronies and I had a conversation with our lane guy this morning. We talked about varying the shot over different lanes within the same league. Nobody would know what the shot was, even on their own pair. Each lane in a pair might be different.

Everyone likes to throw their best shots, but when everyone can do it, without any real skill, then the game suffers.

In the game I remember, strikes were at a premium. Those who were great spare shooters had an advantage. Today, it's all about striking percent. RPM's and speed.

Nothing depresses me more than to watch a young person throw with 2 hands, get 500 RPM's, saw out the 5 and have the messenger miss the 10. When they make their attempt at the 10, all that power is useless and as they whiff the 10, they look like a giraffe trying to get a drink at a waterhole :-)
#197702 - Today at 01:46 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1033
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BowlerBill


Isn't this the truth. My friend at the bowling alley said the Kegel machine is much simpler than the Brunswick machine they bought. the Brunswick machine has many more parts. More parts equals more potential things to break and need replacement. They had a small box with a lot of parts in it. I'm not sure if all of the parts were replaced or if that was a new supply of spare parts.
It was our Brunswick machine that broke. The older Kegel machine is being used now. I was told they are getting a new machine. I would be happy with the Kegel. It laid a good THS down last week.
