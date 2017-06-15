Lane Machine Breakdowns

Maybe not, but the direction of the game today is obsolescence. Once bowling becomes horseshoes, game over, literally.
Why spend big $$$ on buildings and expensive machines, when any open field can produce as much exercise and enjoyment?
My cronies and I had a conversation with our lane guy this morning. We talked about varying the shot over different lanes within the same league. Nobody would know what the shot was, even on their own pair. Each lane in a pair might be different.
Everyone likes to throw their best shots, but when everyone can do it, without any real skill, then the game suffers.
In the game I remember, strikes were at a premium. Those who were great spare shooters had an advantage. Today, it's all about striking percent. RPM's and speed.
Nothing depresses me more than to watch a young person throw with 2 hands, get 500 RPM's, saw out the 5 and have the messenger miss the 10. When they make their attempt at the 10, all that power is useless and as they whiff the 10, they look like a giraffe trying to get a drink at a waterhole :-)
