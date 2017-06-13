Sponsored Links







Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 414

Source = California Bowling News



Private-equity firm Atairos Group is paying more than $1 billion for Bowlmor AMF, nearly four years after the worlds largest bowling-center operator exited bankruptcy protection, according to a person familiar with the matter. The two companies announced the sale, without disclosing a purchase price, earlier this week. Bowlmor AMF was created from the merger of bowling chains Bowlmor and AMF Bowling, which was in bankruptcy at the time. The company has $577 million in debt on its books, according to its most recent earnings report.



The sale to Atairos represents a windfall for owners including Cerberus Capital Management, Credit Suisse and DG Capital, according to the person familiar with the matter. Cerberus Capital and Credit Suisse obtained a 77.5% stake in AMF through their ownership of the companys junior debt and by investing $50 million in a rights offering.



Bowlmor AMF owns 304 bowling centers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It acquired Brunswick Corp.s bowling centers in 2014 for $270 million.







Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 403

Originally Posted By: goobee Source = California Bowling News



Private-equity firm Atairos Group is paying more than $1 billion for Bowlmor AMF, nearly four years after the worlds largest bowling-center operator exited bankruptcy protection, according to a person familiar with the matter. The two companies announced the sale, without disclosing a purchase price, earlier this week. Bowlmor AMF was created from the merger of bowling chains Bowlmor and AMF Bowling, which was in bankruptcy at the time. The company has $577 million in debt on its books, according to its most recent earnings report.



The sale to Atairos represents a windfall for owners including Cerberus Capital Management, Credit Suisse and DG Capital, according to the person familiar with the matter. Cerberus Capital and Credit Suisse obtained a 77.5% stake in AMF through their ownership of the companys junior debt and by investing $50 million in a rights offering.



Bowlmor AMF owns 304 bowling centers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It acquired Brunswick Corp.s bowling centers in 2014 for $270 million.



It seems to me they paid a high price for the debt, real estate and operations. Yes, a few people made a good profit on that sale. Good for them.



They must see untapped potential in the center operations or maybe they value the real estate higher than it's value on the books. Maybe it's the party business they think they can expand.



I big question is if they were able to restructure debt in the BK where it's not so costly it bogs down cash flows.



It seems to me they paid a high price for the debt, real estate and operations. Yes, a few people made a good profit on that sale. Good for them.

They must see untapped potential in the center operations or maybe they value the real estate higher than it's value on the books. Maybe it's the party business they think they can expand.

I big question is if they were able to restructure debt in the BK where it's not so costly it bogs down cash flows.

The only AMF center near me has the lowest number of leagues at any center around. At least at this center, they could try to get more league bowlers to come in.

Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 414

What's troubling is Cerberus Capital being involved. They are known for buying financially troubled companies and liquidating their assets. The land on which some of the bowling centers stand on is worth a lot more than what bowling centers can bring in.

Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9444

This is most definitely a real estate transaction. Don't kid yourself that it about bowling.



Right after the Brunswick acquisition, Bowlmor AMF sold all of the property on a lease back arrangement. Big cash payout for Bowlmor Execs.



But, they apparently defaulted on the repayment, resulting in the land fire sale.



That's my take. Brunswick land was worth more then its business.



A recently closed AMF center near here, was for sale for $2.1 mill. It never sold.

Now the land is being auctioned for $700,000 and rezoned to condos. With the gutted building.





AMF is NOT in the land management business.

Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1033

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1033A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia



http://www.philly.com/philly/business/co...g-20170609.html Atairos Group is backed up by COMCAST

Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 238

Big buy-outs like this are seldom a plus for an industry.

Large corporations and holding company's see an opportunity to either make a fast buck, park cash, increase holdings or leverage a tax loop hole.

I seen it happen over and over again and it never seems to work out well for the affected industry.

Will the bowling centers end up some hybrid Bowling/water park?

or Family "fun" center with go carts and arcade games?

Maybe but as already stated the real estate is likely what there after.



