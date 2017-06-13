|
|
|
|
|
#197670 - 06/13/17 12:43 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: goobee]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1281
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
|
I would also love to see someone do a review that examines the ball OOB and then with 25 games, then 50, then 100 (or something)
a LOT of balls change over that time (might I say ALL do) and I doubt that they all change in the same fashion. . .so this would be a nice comparison, you think?
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197671 - 06/13/17 01:15 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: mmalsed]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 448
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
I bought a Storm 'Lock' awhile back and I've cleaned it thoroughly after each use. Originally it was 3000 OOB. Despite my best efforts, it's nowhere near 3000 now. I need to refresh it at 3000. It's only been about 4 months.
I'm surprised by how much oil soaks into a ball on each delivery, even if the bowler is wiping each time. I also thought resurfacing might remove a lot of the oil that gets soaked up. That didn't turn out to be true. A ball resurfaced at 180 left in my garage is still sweating :-)
Finally, I've never owned a 'Tropical Storm' or 'Tropical Breeze' that hasn't cracked after just 3 years, regardless of where it was stored.
Something is definitely changing in these new balls, but exactly what that is, is a mystery.
I wouldn't be surprised if what we experience as bowlers isn't a manufacturing/chemical flaw, left in the balls to make sure they don't last too long :-)
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197672 - 06/13/17 02:12 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: 82Boat69]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
|
Finally, I've never owned a 'Tropical Storm' or 'Tropical Breeze' that hasn't cracked after just 3 years, regardless of where it was stored.
One of my teammates had a Tropical Breeze that cracked only after a little more than one year. It was stored in the locker at the lanes the entire time. Needless to say, he wasn't very happy.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197673 - 06/13/17 02:17 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: Mkirchie]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 448
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
I'm surmising the core or second layer keeps expanding or maybe like metal fatigue, constant expansion/contraction takes a toll. All of mine cracked 360 degrees through my grip.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197685 - Today at 11:04 AM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: goobee]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9444
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
I believe ball cracking comes from the differences in expansion and contraction between the filler material and the cover stock. Obviously, temp changes affect the ball more. But, so does oil absorption. The porous holes in the cover allow oil to be soaked in, and I'm sure, into the filler. the thinner the cover, the faster it absorbs.
Just a matter of time before the cover cracks.
Why I much prefer 2 part balls over 3 part.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197686 - Today at 12:19 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: Dennis Michael]
|
High Roller
Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 303
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
|
I've had pretty good luck with Storm gear. One of my favorites is the Hy-Road. Both the hybrid (orig.) and pearl versions have no filler. My Reign On has no filler either. Other than taking a shammy to them or cleaning them they just work and work. The Hy-Road has absorbed some oil, but I've not gotten any out of the Reign On even though it's several years old. Guess I need to throw it more often.
I have a Tropical Breeze that I don't use very often and it hasn't taken on much oil either. Sorry to hear others are having issues with cracking, etc.
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197687 - Today at 01:22 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: goobee]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1145
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
|
Balls crack because of the different densities of different materials expanding and contracting at different rates with temperature changes. I've had a couple crack while in my bag, but most crack once I take them out of my rotation and put them in the garage on my rack. They'll usually crack around the ball from one hole to another since those points offer the lease resistance to cracking. It gets below freezing in the winter and over 100 degrees in the summer here. They fatigue and eventually crack. Covers are more porous than ever, which I would think would actually give them a little more flexibility, but apparently not.
If you get 2-3 years out of a high performance ball, you're doing pretty well. We pay for performance, not durability. Most bowlers who get the most out of a high performance ball are replacing them every 6 months to a year or so with the next new release. Manufacturers want the newest ball to sell, so they're not all that concerned with having a ball last 10 years. If you want a ball that's durable, you'll have to accept less performance.
As far as ball reviews go, most are just there to sell balls. A buddy of mine has done some that actually show you the difference in some balls when thrown on the same lines, and how much of an adjustment he had to make to strike again. He runs BowlersEdge Pro Shop
in Norfolk VA and his name is Gary Faulkner (no, not that Gary Faulkner- this guy is right-handed and 50, but owns a couple of regional PBA titles). He usually films his on a leftover house shot from the night before, so it's not a pristine condition that he's using.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most
Bowl up a Storm!
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197688 - Today at 03:01 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: Fin09]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9444
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
I agree with most that you say, Finn. With the exception of longevity. As my 9 year old Black Diamond and 8 year old Extreme Damage can testify.
Both are 2-part balls, and not very porous. They both adhere to the particle cover theory, rather then porosity.
Pro shops hate to refinish them, as their surface is so hard.
And, it's not that I am frugal. I have purchased 3 Brunswick, 2 DV8, a Motiv and a Lane one ball since. Along with 3 Lord field balls as well. And, I can't find another that competes with these balls.
In fact, after 6 years of use, I gave my Extreme Damage to the Pro Shop
to put in their oven. After an hour, NO oil was extracted. It did get refinished and polished.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197691 - Today at 08:11 PM
Re: Musing out loud
[Re: Dennis Michael]
|
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1032
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
|
I agree with most that you say, Finn. With the exception of longevity. As my 9 year old Black Diamond and 8 year old Extreme Damage can testify.
Both are 2-part balls, and not very porous. They both adhere to the particle cover theory, rather then porosity.
I can attest to what Dennis is saying especially with the older L/M balls. There is no decline in performance over time. My New Standard is still my benchmark ball. Still have the Yeah Baby and Buzz PE.
Pro shops hate to refinish them, as their surface is so hard.
I usually use a grey Scotch brite pad on mine. I do believe the L/M Diamond Particle balls is the reason USBC came up with the scratch test.
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.