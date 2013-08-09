BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Lane Machine Breakdowns
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197677 - Yesterday at 11:24 AM Lane Machine Breakdowns
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 399
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
How often does the lane machine break down at the centers you bowl at and have you noticed a change to the scoring potential?

I've always been streaky. My scores are up and down. I used to attribute it to a subtle difference in how I'm bowling that night. Some nights I'm lights out, everything carries and everything strikes. On these nights, I see the ball getting through the heads cleanly and have great down lane ball reaction.

Other nights, I see the ball read early. I see weak 10's. Nothing seems to carry and the ball seems to labor getting to the pocket.

I always attributed it to something I'm doing.

A few weeks ago, both leagues I bowl in scores were way down. No one scored well. I happened to be at the center practicing and saw the mechanics and a couple of the center employees talking to a guy I didn't recognize. They were all standing around the lane machine.

I talked to one of them later and he said the machine rep had replaced a bunch of parts in the machine. It hadn't been working right.

The following week lane conditions were back where I expect them to be. 8 out of 9 games I bowled that week were over 200. (646, 677, 697)

This is the first time I have seen a connection between the oil pattern and my personal scoring in relation to the lane machine. I usually always take the responsibility when I don't score well.

Am I on the right track?

When the conditions seem off and I don't see the down lane ball reaction I expect to see, what is the best corrective action to take?

Thanks
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197680 - Yesterday at 06:46 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 414
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Hi Bill. I can't speak to your point but similar to your experience we all saw a big drop in mid season. It turned the center fired the guy most knowledgeable on how to use the lane machine. Not good.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197681 - Yesterday at 07:02 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 448
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Years ago, there were no machines. The shot was only as good as the person laying it down was at walking backwards and at what speed. Back then, every lane was different.

Nobody complained, because everyone had to shoot on the the shot presented. There's no competitive advantage on a bad condition other than the skill of each bowler to adjust their game to the condition.

My question, are we now to the point where we 'think' we're guaranteed and average? I bowl on a 'slot'. I can't take my average anywhere else and do as well. All I have are bragging rights among my cronies.

I would rather have a tough shot than a predictable one. I think I can adjust better than my opponents. That also applies to much younger players who throw much stronger strikes. Take away the predictability of a programmed oil pattern and many less seasoned players would struggle. I would have most of them for lunch.

Would deep and wide sport patterns really expose us for who we really are?

Comments?
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197684 - Today at 10:57 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9444
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Bowlers today, have been trained to bank off the dry. Not to bowl. And, certainly, not how to read the lanes.

They expect uniformity in oil coverage. Standards in ball performance. and homogenous bowling at every center.

The ball is to blame, or the lane conditions, or the drilling. It's never the bowler.

It we buy a ball with RG of 2.60 and Diff of .050, that snaps and moves 10 boards on the end, and we don't get it. It's never our release, timing, speed or revs that cause the difference.

The ongoing dispute between Ball designers and lane conditioning has led us here.

And, as fictitious averages climb, it is harder to reverse this trend.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197690 - Today at 07:36 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1032
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Our first lane machine break down in a long time occurred a couple of weeks ago and has created havoc among many bowlers accustomed to a specific THS shot.

Our THS has not been the same for 4 weeks. Week 1 of bowling was the normal house shot. The next week a noticeable change very dry with a lot of complaints from bowlers. Week 3 oiled with an older machine. Lane man said the other one broke last week. This time it was like a reverse blocks outside of 5 being out of bounds.. oops This week again oiled differently again. This time a noticeable visual difference. No longer the usual BOWLMOR 24" start of the oil but more like 6-8 in.I was asssured this time that this pattern is it until they start using a brand new machine in a couple of weeks. I have bowled near or above average each week so it was no big deal but it sure put my team mates in a FUNK. I wonder what it is going to be like in a couple weeks. I do hope they keep the stat of the oil at 6.
_________________________
Average 207
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
by djp1080 - 22 minutes 3 seconds ago
Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
by BOSStull - Today at 08:13 PM
Musing out loud
by BOSStull - Today at 08:11 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - Today at 07:36 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:34 PM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - Yesterday at 04:17 AM
Dull versus Shiny Ball Surfaces
by mmalsed - 06/13/17 12:39 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by goobee - 06/12/17 09:50 PM
Mo Pinel "Striking Effectively In Today's Game"
by BOSStull - 06/12/17 07:21 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by 82Boat69 - 06/09/17 08:56 PM
Frozen rope with a twist
by W9JAB - 06/08/17 10:58 AM
King of the hill
by goobee - 06/07/17 02:24 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.