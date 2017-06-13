Musing out loud

Balls crack because of the different densities of different materials expanding and contracting at different rates with temperature changes. I've had a couple crack while in my bag, but most crack once I take them out of my rotation and put them in the garage on my rack. They'll usually crack around the ball from one hole to another since those points offer the lease resistance to cracking. It gets below freezing in the winter and over 100 degrees in the summer here. They fatigue and eventually crack. Covers are more porous than ever, which I would think would actually give them a little more flexibility, but apparently not.
If you get 2-3 years out of a high performance ball, you're doing pretty well. We pay for performance, not durability. Most bowlers who get the most out of a high performance ball are replacing them every 6 months to a year or so with the next new release. Manufacturers want the newest ball to sell, so they're not all that concerned with having a ball last 10 years. If you want a ball that's durable, you'll have to accept less performance.
As far as ball reviews go, most are just there to sell balls. A buddy of mine has done some that actually show you the difference in some balls when thrown on the same lines, and how much of an adjustment he had to make to strike again. He runs BowlersEdge Pro Shop
in Norfolk VA and his name is Gary Faulkner (no, not that Gary Faulkner- this guy is right-handed and 50, but owns a couple of regional PBA titles). He usually films his on a leftover house shot from the night before, so it's not a pristine condition that he's using.