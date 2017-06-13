Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197670 - 12:43 PM Re: Musing out loud Re: goobee] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1281

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1281A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA I would also love to see someone do a review that examines the ball OOB and then with 25 games, then 50, then 100 (or something)



a LOT of balls change over that time (might I say ALL do) and I doubt that they all change in the same fashion. . .so this would be a nice comparison, you think? _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197671 - 01:15 PM Re: Musing out loud Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 448

A/S/L: 69/M/California I bought a Storm 'Lock' awhile back and I've cleaned it thoroughly after each use. Originally it was 3000 OOB. Despite my best efforts, it's nowhere near 3000 now. I need to refresh it at 3000. It's only been about 4 months.



I'm surprised by how much oil soaks into a ball on each delivery, even if the bowler is wiping each time. I also thought resurfacing might remove a lot of the oil that gets soaked up. That didn't turn out to be true. A ball resurfaced at 180 left in my garage is still sweating :-)



Finally, I've never owned a 'Tropical Storm' or 'Tropical Breeze' that hasn't cracked after just 3 years, regardless of where it was stored.



Something is definitely changing in these new balls, but exactly what that is, is a mystery.



I wouldn't be surprised if what we experience as bowlers isn't a manufacturing/chemical flaw, left in the balls to make sure they don't last too long :-) _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197672 - 02:12 PM Re: Musing out loud Re: 82Boat69] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 670

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 670A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Finally, I've never owned a 'Tropical Storm' or 'Tropical Breeze' that hasn't cracked after just 3 years, regardless of where it was stored.



One of my teammates had a Tropical Breeze that cracked only after a little more than one year. It was stored in the locker at the lanes the entire time. Needless to say, he wasn't very happy.



Mark One of my teammates had a Tropical Breeze that cracked only after a little more than one year. It was stored in the locker at the lanes the entire time. Needless to say, he wasn't very happy.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #197673 - 02:17 PM Re: Musing out loud Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 448

A/S/L: 69/M/California I'm surmising the core or second layer keeps expanding or maybe like metal fatigue, constant expansion/contraction takes a toll. All of mine cracked 360 degrees through my grip. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197685 - 11:04 AM Re: Musing out loud Re: goobee] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9444

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9444A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I believe ball cracking comes from the differences in expansion and contraction between the filler material and the cover stock. Obviously, temp changes affect the ball more. But, so does oil absorption. The porous holes in the cover allow oil to be soaked in, and I'm sure, into the filler. the thinner the cover, the faster it absorbs.



Just a matter of time before the cover cracks.



Why I much prefer 2 part balls over 3 part. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #197686 - 12:19 PM Re: Musing out loud Re: Dennis Michael] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 302

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I've had pretty good luck with Storm gear. One of my favorites is the Hy-Road. Both the hybrid (orig.) and pearl versions have no filler. My Reign On has no filler either. Other than taking a shammy to them or cleaning them they just work and work. The Hy-Road has absorbed some oil, but I've not gotten any out of the Reign On even though it's several years old. Guess I need to throw it more often.

I have a Tropical Breeze that I don't use very often and it hasn't taken on much oil either. Sorry to hear others are having issues with cracking, etc.

Top #197687 - 01:22 PM Re: Musing out loud Re: goobee] Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1145

A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA Registered: 01/07/08Posts: 1145A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA

If you get 2-3 years out of a high performance ball, you're doing pretty well. We pay for performance, not durability. Most bowlers who get the most out of a high performance ball are replacing them every 6 months to a year or so with the next new release. Manufacturers want the newest ball to sell, so they're not all that concerned with having a ball last 10 years. If you want a ball that's durable, you'll have to accept less performance.

As far as ball reviews go, most are just there to sell balls. A buddy of mine has done some that actually show you the difference in some balls when thrown on the same lines, and how much of an adjustment he had to make to strike again. He runs BowlersEdge Balls crack because of the different densities of different materials expanding and contracting at different rates with temperature changes. I've had a couple crack while in my bag, but most crack once I take them out of my rotation and put them in the garage on my rack. They'll usually crack around the ball from one hole to another since those points offer the lease resistance to cracking. It gets below freezing in the winter and over 100 degrees in the summer here. They fatigue and eventually crack. Covers are more porous than ever, which I would think would actually give them a little more flexibility, but apparently not.If you get 2-3 years out of a high performance ball, you're doing pretty well. We pay for performance, not durability. Most bowlers who get the most out of a high performance ball are replacing them every 6 months to a year or so with the next new release. Manufacturers want the newest ball to sell, so they're not all that concerned with having a ball last 10 years. If you want a ball that's durable, you'll have to accept less performance.As far as ball reviews go, most are just there to sell balls. A buddy of mine has done some that actually show you the difference in some balls when thrown on the same lines, and how much of an adjustment he had to make to strike again. He runs BowlersEdge Pro Shop in Norfolk VA and his name is Gary Faulkner (no, not that Gary Faulkner- this guy is right-handed and 50, but owns a couple of regional PBA titles). He usually films his on a leftover house shot from the night before, so it's not a pristine condition that he's using. _________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Top #197688 - Re: Musing out loud Re: Fin09] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9444

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9444A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Both are 2-part balls, and not very porous. They both adhere to the particle cover theory, rather then porosity.



Pro shops hate to refinish them, as their surface is so hard.



And, it's not that I am frugal. I have purchased 3 Brunswick, 2 DV8, a Motiv and a Lane one ball since. Along with 3 Lord field balls as well. And, I can't find another that competes with these balls.



In fact, after 6 years of use, I gave my Extreme Damage to the I agree with most that you say, Finn. With the exception of longevity. As my 9 year old Black Diamond and 8 year old Extreme Damage can testify.Both are 2-part balls, and not very porous. They both adhere to the particle cover theory, rather then porosity.Pro shops hate to refinish them, as their surface is so hard.And, it's not that I am frugal. I have purchased 3 Brunswick, 2 DV8, a Motiv and a Lane one ball since. Along with 3 Lord field balls as well. And, I can't find another that competes with these balls.In fact, after 6 years of use, I gave my Extreme Damage to the Pro Shop to put in their oven. After an hour, NO oil was extracted. It did get refinished and polished. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel