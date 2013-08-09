Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197677 - 11:24 AM Lane Machine Breakdowns BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 399

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca How often does the lane machine break down at the centers you bowl at and have you noticed a change to the scoring potential?



I've always been streaky. My scores are up and down. I used to attribute it to a subtle difference in how I'm bowling that night. Some nights I'm lights out, everything carries and everything strikes. On these nights, I see the ball getting through the heads cleanly and have great down lane ball reaction.



Other nights, I see the ball read early. I see weak 10's. Nothing seems to carry and the ball seems to labor getting to the pocket.



I always attributed it to something I'm doing.



A few weeks ago, both leagues I bowl in scores were way down. No one scored well. I happened to be at the center practicing and saw the mechanics and a couple of the center employees talking to a guy I didn't recognize. They were all standing around the lane machine.



I talked to one of them later and he said the machine rep had replaced a bunch of parts in the machine. It hadn't been working right.



The following week lane conditions were back where I expect them to be. 8 out of 9 games I bowled that week were over 200. (646, 677, 697)



This is the first time I have seen a connection between the oil pattern and my personal scoring in relation to the lane machine. I usually always take the responsibility when I don't score well.



Am I on the right track?



When the conditions seem off and I don't see the down lane ball reaction I expect to see, what is the best corrective action to take?



Thanks _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197680 - 06:46 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns Re: BowlerBill] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 413

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 413A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Hi Bill. I can't speak to your point but similar to your experience we all saw a big drop in mid season. It turned the center fired the guy most knowledgeable on how to use the lane machine. Not good. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197681 - 07:02 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns Re: goobee] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 448

A/S/L: 69/M/California Years ago, there were no machines. The shot was only as good as the person laying it down was at walking backwards and at what speed. Back then, every lane was different.



Nobody complained, because everyone had to shoot on the the shot presented. There's no competitive advantage on a bad condition other than the skill of each bowler to adjust their game to the condition.



My question, are we now to the point where we 'think' we're guaranteed and average? I bowl on a 'slot'. I can't take my average anywhere else and do as well. All I have are bragging rights among my cronies.



I would rather have a tough shot than a predictable one. I think I can adjust better than my opponents. That also applies to much younger players who throw much stronger strikes. Take away the predictability of a programmed oil pattern and many less seasoned players would struggle. I would have most of them for lunch.



Would deep and wide sport patterns really expose us for who we really are?



Comments? _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197684 - 10:57 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9444

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9444A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Bowlers today, have been trained to bank off the dry. Not to bowl. And, certainly, not how to read the lanes.



They expect uniformity in oil coverage. Standards in ball performance. and homogenous bowling at every center.



The ball is to blame, or the lane conditions, or the drilling. It's never the bowler.



It we buy a ball with RG of 2.60 and Diff of .050, that snaps and moves 10 boards on the end, and we don't get it. It's never our release, timing, speed or revs that cause the difference.



The ongoing dispute between Ball designers and lane conditioning has led us here.



And, as fictitious averages climb, it is harder to reverse this trend. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel