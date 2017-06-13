BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197675 - 06/13/17 05:35 PM Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 413
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Source = California Bowling News

Private-equity firm Atairos Group is paying more than $1 billion for Bowlmor AMF, nearly four years after the worlds largest bowling-center operator exited bankruptcy protection, according to a person familiar with the matter. The two companies announced the sale, without disclosing a purchase price, earlier this week. Bowlmor AMF was created from the merger of bowling chains Bowlmor and AMF Bowling, which was in bankruptcy at the time. The company has $577 million in debt on its books, according to its most recent earnings report.

The sale to Atairos represents a windfall for owners including Cerberus Capital Management, Credit Suisse and DG Capital, according to the person familiar with the matter. Cerberus Capital and Credit Suisse obtained a 77.5% stake in AMF through their ownership of the companys junior debt and by investing $50 million in a rights offering.

Bowlmor AMF owns 304 bowling centers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It acquired Brunswick Corp.s bowling centers in 2014 for $270 million.

Write to Soma Biswas at [email protected]
#197678 - Yesterday at 11:32 AM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 399
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: goobee
Source = California Bowling News

Private-equity firm Atairos Group is paying more than $1 billion for Bowlmor AMF, nearly four years after the worlds largest bowling-center operator exited bankruptcy protection, according to a person familiar with the matter. The two companies announced the sale, without disclosing a purchase price, earlier this week. Bowlmor AMF was created from the merger of bowling chains Bowlmor and AMF Bowling, which was in bankruptcy at the time. The company has $577 million in debt on its books, according to its most recent earnings report.

The sale to Atairos represents a windfall for owners including Cerberus Capital Management, Credit Suisse and DG Capital, according to the person familiar with the matter. Cerberus Capital and Credit Suisse obtained a 77.5% stake in AMF through their ownership of the companys junior debt and by investing $50 million in a rights offering.

Bowlmor AMF owns 304 bowling centers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It acquired Brunswick Corp.s bowling centers in 2014 for $270 million.

Write to Soma Biswas at [email protected]



It seems to me they paid a high price for the debt, real estate and operations. Yes, a few people made a good profit on that sale. Good for them.

They must see untapped potential in the center operations or maybe they value the real estate higher than it's value on the books. Maybe it's the party business they think they can expand.

I big question is if they were able to restructure debt in the BK where it's not so costly it bogs down cash flows.

The only AMF center near me has the lowest number of leagues at any center around. At least at this center, they could try to get more league bowlers to come in.
#197682 - Today at 12:18 AM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 413
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
What's troubling is Cerberus Capital being involved. They are known for buying financially troubled companies and liquidating their assets. The land on which some of the bowling centers stand on is worth a lot more than what bowling centers can bring in.
#197683 - 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9441
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
This is most definitely a real estate transaction. Don't kid yourself that it about bowling.

Right after the Brunswick acquisition, Bowlmor AMF sold all of the property on a lease back arrangement. Big cash payout for Bowlmor Execs.

But, they apparently defaulted on the repayment, resulting in the land fire sale.

That's my take. Brunswick land was worth more then its business.

A recently closed AMF center near here, was for sale for $2.1 mill. It never sold.
Now the land is being auctioned for $700,000 and rezoned to condos. With the gutted building.


AMF is NOT in the land management business.
