Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......

Source = California Bowling News
Private-equity firm Atairos Group is paying more than $1 billion for Bowlmor AMF, nearly four years after the worlds largest bowling-center operator exited bankruptcy protection, according to a person familiar with the matter. The two companies announced the sale, without disclosing a purchase price, earlier this week. Bowlmor AMF was created from the merger of bowling chains Bowlmor and AMF Bowling, which was in bankruptcy at the time. The company has $577 million in debt on its books, according to its most recent earnings report.
The sale to Atairos represents a windfall for owners including Cerberus Capital Management, Credit Suisse and DG Capital, according to the person familiar with the matter. Cerberus Capital and Credit Suisse obtained a 77.5% stake in AMF through their ownership of the companys junior debt and by investing $50 million in a rights offering.
Bowlmor AMF owns 304 bowling centers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It acquired Brunswick Corp.s bowling centers in 2014 for $270 million.
It seems to me they paid a high price for the debt, real estate and operations. Yes, a few people made a good profit on that sale. Good for them.
They must see untapped potential in the center operations or maybe they value the real estate higher than it's value on the books. Maybe it's the party business they think they can expand.
I big question is if they were able to restructure debt in the BK where it's not so costly it bogs down cash flows.
The only AMF center near me has the lowest number of leagues at any center around. At least at this center, they could try to get more league bowlers to come in.
