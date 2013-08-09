BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197677 - Today at 11:24 AM Lane Machine Breakdowns
BowlerBill Offline
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 399
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
How often does the lane machine break down at the centers you bowl at and have you noticed a change to the scoring potential?

I've always been streaky. My scores are up and down. I used to attribute it to a subtle difference in how I'm bowling that night. Some nights I'm lights out, everything carries and everything strikes. On these nights, I see the ball getting through the heads cleanly and have great down lane ball reaction.

Other nights, I see the ball read early. I see weak 10's. Nothing seems to carry and the ball seems to labor getting to the pocket.

I always attributed it to something I'm doing.

A few weeks ago, both leagues I bowl in scores were way down. No one scored well. I happened to be at the center practicing and saw the mechanics and a couple of the center employees talking to a guy I didn't recognize. They were all standing around the lane machine.

I talked to one of them later and he said the machine rep had replaced a bunch of parts in the machine. It hadn't been working right.

The following week lane conditions were back where I expect them to be. 8 out of 9 games I bowled that week were over 200. (646, 677, 697)

This is the first time I have seen a connection between the oil pattern and my personal scoring in relation to the lane machine. I usually always take the responsibility when I don't score well.

Am I on the right track?

When the conditions seem off and I don't see the down lane ball reaction I expect to see, what is the best corrective action to take?

Thanks
