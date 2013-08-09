Sponsored Links







Lane Machine Breakdowns BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 399

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca How often does the lane machine break down at the centers you bowl at and have you noticed a change to the scoring potential?



I've always been streaky. My scores are up and down. I used to attribute it to a subtle difference in how I'm bowling that night. Some nights I'm lights out, everything carries and everything strikes. On these nights, I see the ball getting through the heads cleanly and have great down lane ball reaction.



Other nights, I see the ball read early. I see weak 10's. Nothing seems to carry and the ball seems to labor getting to the pocket.



I always attributed it to something I'm doing.



A few weeks ago, both leagues I bowl in scores were way down. No one scored well. I happened to be at the center practicing and saw the mechanics and a couple of the center employees talking to a guy I didn't recognize. They were all standing around the lane machine.



I talked to one of them later and he said the machine rep had replaced a bunch of parts in the machine. It hadn't been working right.



The following week lane conditions were back where I expect them to be. 8 out of 9 games I bowled that week were over 200. (646, 677, 697)



This is the first time I have seen a connection between the oil pattern and my personal scoring in relation to the lane machine. I usually always take the responsibility when I don't score well.



Am I on the right track?



When the conditions seem off and I don't see the down lane ball reaction I expect to see, what is the best corrective action to take?



Thanks

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

