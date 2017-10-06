BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197645 - 06/10/17 12:31 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
Originally Posted By: goobee
When I bowl with a urethane ball, my goal is to control over/under. Ideally, a 5 boards tail is all I want and accuracy is the key. Straight and direct, with zero expectations of "safety" zones which I get from my reactive equipment.


I will be bowling league in a house with a ton of friction and I'm seriously considering a urethane ball for this reason; just too much over/under with my reactive stuff and forced to either really weaken my wrist or play deep inside angles to keep the ball on line. Being on the left side I should be able to stay in the same area of the lane all 3 games so I'd really like to get something that allows me to play somewhere around the first arrow on house shots which would give me enough angle to carry.

#197646 - 06/10/17 06:48 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
A few seasons ago, I used urethane for the whole year (except for the first two games) for the same reason you stated. Was playing near 4th arrow with resin towards the end of the second game. Used a mix of a black Ebonite Turbo and a Super Natural for the season. My average that season was no different than if I had used resin, so it is/was a good solution for me for that problem. They changed the pattern the year after, there is much more volume, I increased my ball speed, and now the Turbo stays at home and the Super Natural is a good spare ball.

#197676 - Today at 04:17 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
Originally Posted By: goobee
$48? That is heck of a steal.

Well I tried my new Grizz in league tonight.
At Kearny Mesa Lanes we bowl on Brunswick Anvilane with the Big Ben pattern.
Tried the Grizz during warm up. Threw 7 shots with it.
Huge disappointment, the ball would never roll. Just skidded the whole way.
Tried over second arrow, outside of second arrow and inside of second arrow.
Nothing more than a spare ball. Zero grip and zero roll.
Never turned over.
When I got home I hit it with 180 and then 360 and will try again next week.
But I don't think it will make a difference.
I don't know how "Laneside Reviews" got this ball to grab on a modern lane, or why they said it needed oil and was so strong.
At least it was only $48 bucks delivered.
Here is there review of it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8LexxNl_z0&t=1s

On another note, I obtained a Visionary Midnight Scorcher! It comes this Monday. Now this ball should grab.
As you know it is a particle urethane, I think the only particle urethane every made. Every review says it is a monster.
I am hoping...
