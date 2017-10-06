Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane

$48? That is heck of a steal.
Well I tried my new Grizz in league tonight.
At Kearny Mesa Lanes we bowl on Brunswick Anvilane with the Big Ben pattern.
Tried the Grizz during warm up. Threw 7 shots with it.
Huge disappointment, the ball would never roll. Just skidded the whole way.
Tried over second arrow, outside of second arrow and inside of second arrow.
Nothing more than a spare ball. Zero grip and zero roll.
Never turned over.
When I got home I hit it with 180 and then 360 and will try again next week.
But I don't think it will make a difference.
I don't know how "Laneside Reviews" got this ball to grab on a modern lane, or why they said it needed oil and was so strong.
At least it was only $48 bucks delivered.
Here is there review of it:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8LexxNl_z0&t=1s
On another note, I obtained a Visionary Midnight
Scorcher! It comes this Monday. Now this ball should grab.
As you know it is a particle urethane, I think the only particle urethane every made. Every review says it is a monster.
I am hoping...