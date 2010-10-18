BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197670 - Today at 12:43 PM Re: Musing out loud
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1281
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I would also love to see someone do a review that examines the ball OOB and then with 25 games, then 50, then 100 (or something)

a LOT of balls change over that time (might I say ALL do) and I doubt that they all change in the same fashion. . .so this would be a nice comparison, you think?
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197671 - Today at 01:15 PM Re: Musing out loud
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 447
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I bought a Storm 'Lock' awhile back and I've cleaned it thoroughly after each use. Originally it was 3000 OOB. Despite my best efforts, it's nowhere near 3000 now. I need to refresh it at 3000. It's only been about 4 months.

I'm surprised by how much oil soaks into a ball on each delivery, even if the bowler is wiping each time. I also thought resurfacing might remove a lot of the oil that gets soaked up. That didn't turn out to be true. A ball resurfaced at 180 left in my garage is still sweating :-)

Finally, I've never owned a 'Tropical Storm' or 'Tropical Breeze' that hasn't cracked after just 3 years, regardless of where it was stored.

Something is definitely changing in these new balls, but exactly what that is, is a mystery.

I wouldn't be surprised if what we experience as bowlers isn't a manufacturing/chemical flaw, left in the balls to make sure they don't last too long :-)
#197672 - Today at 02:12 PM Re: Musing out loud
Mkirchie Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Finally, I've never owned a 'Tropical Storm' or 'Tropical Breeze' that hasn't cracked after just 3 years, regardless of where it was stored.


One of my teammates had a Tropical Breeze that cracked only after a little more than one year. It was stored in the locker at the lanes the entire time. Needless to say, he wasn't very happy.

Mark
#197673 - Today at 02:17 PM Re: Musing out loud
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 447
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I'm surmising the core or second layer keeps expanding or maybe like metal fatigue, constant expansion/contraction takes a toll. All of mine cracked 360 degrees through my grip.
