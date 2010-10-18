Musing out loud

I bought a Storm 'Lock' awhile back and I've cleaned it thoroughly after each use. Originally it was 3000 OOB. Despite my best efforts, it's nowhere near 3000 now. I need to refresh it at 3000. It's only been about 4 months.
I'm surprised by how much oil soaks into a ball on each delivery, even if the bowler is wiping each time. I also thought resurfacing might remove a lot of the oil that gets soaked up. That didn't turn out to be true. A ball resurfaced at 180 left in my garage is still sweating :-)
Finally, I've never owned a 'Tropical Storm' or 'Tropical Breeze' that hasn't cracked after just 3 years, regardless of where it was stored.
Something is definitely changing in these new balls, but exactly what that is, is a mystery.
I wouldn't be surprised if what we experience as bowlers isn't a manufacturing/chemical flaw, left in the balls to make sure they don't last too long :-)
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979