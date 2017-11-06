#197657 - 05:04 AM Re: Dull versus Shiny Ball Surfaces Re: goobee] 82Boat69

A/S/L: 69/M/California The answer to your question is 'maybe'.



The prime directive in real estate is location, location, location.



The prime directive in bowling is friction, friction, friction.



Forget what your eyes see and instead look for what your ball 'really' does and when.



Ball motion is made up of skid, hook and roll. During these 3 phases, where 'friction' takes place and for how long will determine if a pocket hit will carry.



Bowlers can control speed, RPM's and entry angle. If we match these 3 items up to skid, hook and roll properly, we will get strikes. If we don't we won't.



When a person throws a pearl or polished ball and gets tapped, what's really happening? We know it deflected because the 10 is still standing and the 6 is in the gutter, but why?



First, if the bowler is throwing the same speed, the skid phase was most likely longer. Because of less surface friction, the hook phase will also occur over a longer distance. Finally, when the ball begins to recover, where is it on the lane? Most likely the entry angle is now too wide and unless the bowler has enough RPM's and the right speed, even if the ball gets back to the pocket, it won't have enough juice to carry.



Some bowlers will decide the ball isn't strong enough. I would conclude the bowler wasn't strong enough :-)



It's the bowler who needs to control their equipment. I would have moved my feet left and/or feet and line left before I ever balled-down. That way, I know when I ball-down, I'm already lined up. All I'm trying to change is the RPM's with a weaker ball surface. If we ball down without moving left first, it's more than likely we'll send a mess-cook to do a man's job :-) Once the wrong choice is made, the fishing expedition begins.



Ever heard a fellow bowler say "Call off the search party" after a person whose gone fishing gets dialed back up? LOL! They know :-)



Don't adjust too soon.

Don't wait too long.

Feet first, then feet and line.



Only when your RPM's are too low to carry for the speed you throw should you consider going to a weaker ball.



If you follow this simple formula, with luck you'll already be lined up. When I speak of a weaker ball, dual angles, pearl, polish or lower perfect scale will all work.



Recently, I've begun experimenting with sanded balls and wider VAL angles. Why? They allow me to move left farther without running out of RPM's as soon. As I get older, the thought of packing around, unloading, loading and cleaning 5 balls is losing its luster. Maybe a 15 pound 'Pitch Black' off the corner is all I need. Then a nice pair of shoes ..................... zzzzzzzzzzzzz. _________________________

