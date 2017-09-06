BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197656 - Today at 12:55 AM Dull versus Shiny Ball Surfaces
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 407
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Are shiny balls more susceptible to deflection than dull balls?

I ask because last Saturday, I started with the Ebonite Gamebreaker 2 in the first game and carried just about everything that hit around the pocket (Strike, Spare, Strike, Split, 7-bagger).

After the lanes started transitioning, I balled down to the Motiv Venom Shock and was able to stay in the pocket. Carry initially looked good, I opened with a 3-bagger but then left a solid 8 pin on a flush pocket shot. I strung two after that and then left another solid 8 pin on another seemingly flush pocket shot.

Someone told me due to the Venom Shock being shiny, it deflected off the 1-pin and went straight back into the 5-pin which also went straight back.

Does that seem right? My Gamebreaker is 14lbs, the Venom Shock 15lbs. It would seems that the heavier ball would be less likely to deflect.

Thoughts?
#197657 - Today at 05:04 AM Re: Dull versus Shiny Ball Surfaces
82Boat69
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 443
A/S/L: 69/M/California
The answer to your question is 'maybe'.

The prime directive in real estate is location, location, location.

The prime directive in bowling is friction, friction, friction.

Forget what your eyes see and instead look for what your ball 'really' does and when.

Ball motion is made up of skid, hook and roll. During these 3 phases, where 'friction' takes place and for how long will determine if a pocket hit will carry.

Bowlers can control speed, RPM's and entry angle. If we match these 3 items up to skid, hook and roll properly, we will get strikes. If we don't we won't.

When a person throws a pearl or polished ball and gets tapped, what's really happening? We know it deflected because the 10 is still standing and the 6 is in the gutter, but why?

First, if the bowler is throwing the same speed, the skid phase was most likely longer. Because of less surface friction, the hook phase will also occur over a longer distance. Finally, when the ball begins to recover, where is it on the lane? Most likely the entry angle is now too wide and unless the bowler has enough RPM's and the right speed, even if the ball gets back to the pocket, it won't have enough juice to carry.

Some bowlers will decide the ball isn't strong enough. I would conclude the bowler wasn't strong enough :-)

It's the bowler who needs to control their equipment. I would have moved my feet left and/or feet and line left before I ever balled-down. That way, I know when I ball-down, I'm already lined up. All I'm trying to change is the RPM's with a weaker ball surface. If we ball down without moving left first, it's more than likely we'll send a mess-cook to do a man's job :-) Once the wrong choice is made, the fishing expedition begins.

Ever heard a fellow bowler say "Call off the search party" after a person whose gone fishing gets dialed back up? LOL! They know :-)

Don't adjust too soon.
Don't wait too long.
Feet first, then feet and line.

Only when your RPM's are too low to carry for the speed you throw should you consider going to a weaker ball.

If you follow this simple formula, with luck you'll already be lined up. When I speak of a weaker ball, dual angles, pearl, polish or lower perfect scale will all work.

Recently, I've begun experimenting with sanded balls and wider VAL angles. Why? They allow me to move left farther without running out of RPM's as soon. As I get older, the thought of packing around, unloading, loading and cleaning 5 balls is losing its luster. Maybe a 15 pound 'Pitch Black' off the corner is all I need. Then a nice pair of shoes ..................... zzzzzzzzzzzzz.
#197658 - 10 minutes 28 seconds ago Re: Dull versus Shiny Ball Surfaces
BOSStull
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1027
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Ball deflection may not be the cause. I don't usually make a change when leaving the Stone 8 if everything looks good. I take it as bad luck. The head pin may be deflecting off the 2 pin into 5 pin taking out 5 before the ball gets there. Shiny balls being the culprit I don't think so. It can happen with a dull ball. The perfect strike the ball should hit the 1-3-5-9. If the 5 is taken before the ball gets there chances are you are going to leave the 8. Now I guess the question is why does the headpin deflect in a way that takes the 5 out on a shot that looks perfect?

Bowling's 8 pin tap also solid 8 pin or stone 8


Edited by BOSStull (1 minute 48 seconds ago)
