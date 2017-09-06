BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197656 - Today at 12:55 AM Dull versus Shiny Ball Surfaces
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 407
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Are shiny balls more susceptible to deflection than dull balls?

I ask because last Saturday, I started with the Ebonite Gamebreaker 2 in the first game and carried just about everything that hit around the pocket (Strike, Spare, Strike, Split, 7-bagger).

After the lanes started transitioning, I balled down to the Motiv Venom Shock and was able to stay in the pocket. Carry initially looked good, I opened with a 3-bagger but then left a solid 8 pin on a flush pocket shot. I strung two after that and then left another solid 8 pin on another seemingly flush pocket shot.

Someone told me due to the Venom Shock being shiny, it deflected off the 1-pin and went straight back into the 5-pin which also went straight back.

Does that seem right? My Gamebreaker is 14lbs, the Venom Shock 15lbs. It would seems that the heavier ball would be less likely to deflect.

Thoughts?
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

