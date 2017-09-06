Dull versus Shiny Ball Surfaces

Are shiny balls more susceptible to deflection than dull balls?
I ask because last Saturday, I started with the Ebonite Gamebreaker 2 in the first game and carried just about everything that hit around the pocket (Strike, Spare, Strike, Split, 7-bagger).
After the lanes started transitioning, I balled down to the Motiv Venom Shock and was able to stay in the pocket. Carry initially looked good, I opened with a 3-bagger but then left a solid 8 pin on a flush pocket shot. I strung two after that and then left another solid 8 pin on another seemingly flush pocket shot.
Someone told me due to the Venom Shock being shiny, it deflected off the 1-pin and went straight back into the 5-pin which also went straight back.
Does that seem right? My Gamebreaker is 14lbs, the Venom Shock 15lbs. It would seems that the heavier ball would be less likely to deflect.
Thoughts?
