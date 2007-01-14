BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197641 - Yesterday at 04:56 PM Musing out loud
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 406
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Every ball reacts differently on different lanes.

Every ball reacts differently off different bowlers' hands.

So watching these so-called ball review videos is pretty much worthless I think.

Thoughts?
#197642 - Yesterday at 07:34 PM Re: Musing out loud
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 442
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I watch ball reaction videos from bowlingball.com.

They have the same 4 bowlers throw the same ball on the same lane with the same condition, so you get a chance to see how each ball reacts based on 4 styles.

Tony Ruocco : Tweener
Dustin Seymour: Cranker
Cody McCowin : 2 hander
Curlie Becton : Stroker

They also provide information about the oil pattern and each bowler's drilling and delivery.

It's not as accurate as watching E.A.R.L., but if you know your own game and one of these 4 styles is close, I think you can get an idea of what to expect.

What I notice and what USBC claims, 2 factors dominate all the reactions. Speed and RPM's off the oil pattern. There's a physics formula that explains it, but pretty much everything else about a ball pales in comparison to speed and RPM's.

Manufacturers want to sell bowling balls, so they're going to hype their newest cover-stock, core, RG, Diff, yada yada yada.

Assuming a ball is drilled relatively close to what a bowler can make use of, any bowler who can impart more speed and more RPM's can make a modern ball perform as expected. Those who can't, can't.

The speed/RPM hierarchy is;

Two-hand
Cranker
Tweener
Stroker

In large tournaments, I'll bet there's no significant difference, statistically speaking, between balls of the same performance level, regardless of brand.

On the other hand, I'll bet there's a huge statistical edge for those who can throw a ball, any ball, faster with more RPM's.

I'll bet there's a direct correlation between speed/RPM's and qualifying scores for both the PBA and the WPBA. The only 2 outliers I can think of might be Liz Johnson and Norm Duke.

What does all this mean for me? While I can throw very aggressive balls successfully, I have to avoid situations where friction reduces my speed and RPM's to the point where I lose too many hits.

On the 'Perfect Scale', I'm more successful in the 180-200 range, than the 200-230 range. That can be $60-$100 in purchase price.

I currently bowl in a 4 game senior scratch league. The lanes start oily but break down pretty quick. I throw one game with a sanded 'Lock', one with a polished 'Lock', one with a polished 'Cyclone' and finish with a polished 'Breeze' By going weaker as the lanes break-down, I keep speed and RPM's up.

Moving into the oil helps, but too deep means deflection no matter what I throw. So, I watch the angle and ball-down.
#197647 - Today at 06:53 AM Re: Musing out loud
Mkirchie Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 669
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Quote:
I'll bet there's a direct correlation between speed/RPM's and qualifying scores for both the PBA and the WPBA. The only 2 outliers I can think of might be Liz Johnson and Norm Duke.


I'd be curious about this too. If the Main Event Tour Finals on CBSSN is any indication, I believe this is likely accurate.

Mark
#197648 - Today at 09:02 AM Re: Musing out loud
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1026
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Lane Side Reviews may be worth your time. Check them out. I find their reviews very informative.

https://www.youtube.com/user/RAJohnsonPhotograpy

https://www.facebook.com/LaneSideReviews/

ABOUT:
Lane Side Reviews is a non-bias, independent Bowling equipment review web series created by USBC Silver Level Coach and PBA Bowler Robert Johnson. Its purpose is to educate fans of the sport of bowling about new products that could potentially help them in their quest to become better bowlers.
#197650 - Today at 09:57 AM Re: Musing out loud
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 236
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Quote:
Every ball reacts differently on different lanes.
Every ball reacts differently off different bowlers' hands.
So watching these so-called ball review videos is pretty much worthless I think.
Thoughts?

I would add that the advertising campaign will make the ball seem much better then it actually is.

Every manufacture may not have access to E.A.R.L. But Why not just put the ball on a ramp, and compare it to a plastic spare ball, or side by side with other balls in the same line?

Also it is very deceptive as to what a ball is doing when observed from the fowl line, an over head shot would tell you much more.

http://www.bowlingcommunity.com/b/ubbthr...html#Post192408

The above link is a discussion of this topic, as well.
#197651 - Today at 11:05 AM Re: Musing out loud
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 442
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I suspect that ball manufacturers wouldn't want side by side comparisons done.

If it turned out that all balls with a 'perfect scale' of 100, or 170 or 230 all hooked the same, statistically speaking, regardless of symmetric vs. asymmetric, RG 2.48 vs 2.60 etc., then MFG's could only compete on price.
#197653 - Today at 05:37 PM Re: Musing out loud
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 780
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I think I have only ever seen ONE ball review vid that included tosses on a tough shot condition. Since easy walls make EVERY ball look good (hell, I saw my bro shoot a 286 game this past year with a urethane ball on a house shot) the reviews are worse than worthless, they amount to strict advertising hype. Use your brain, boys and girls. Find out what RG is good for. Find out what differential is good for. Then plug them into your game and arsenal. If you have a driller you trust, their knowledge can be invaluable.
#197654 - Today at 07:55 PM Re: Musing out loud
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 301
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Originally Posted By: 6_ball_man
I think I have only ever seen ONE ball review vid that included tosses on a tough shot condition. Since easy walls make EVERY ball look good (hell, I saw my bro shoot a 286 game this past year with a urethane ball on a house shot) the reviews are worse than worthless, they amount to strict advertising hype. Use your brain, boys and girls. Find out what RG is good for. Find out what differential is good for. Then plug them into your game and arsenal. If you have a driller you trust, their knowledge can be invaluable.

I tend to agree with Six Ball Man; however, Boat's comments about the dual angle method of laying out the ball is important, too. The videos on bowlingball.com and on youtube.com of the videoballreviews are excellent. Very likely the reviews you'll find on Bowling This Month or the Bowler's Journal provide one with information that is reliable.
Good luck...


#197655 - Today at 07:59 PM Re: Musing out loud
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 406
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

Curlie Becton : Stroker


Of all the guys, Curlie probably matches up the most to my style. However, the thing with Curlie is, no matter what ball he throws, he pretty much plays the same line. This is not reasonable. If all of my balls played the same, I wouldn't need but one.
