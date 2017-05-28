BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1026

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1026A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia





10) Blue/Onyx Vibe



9) Ebonite Mission



8) Brunswick Vapor Zone



7) Storm Marvel Pearl



6) Storm IQ Tour Solid



5) Ebonite The One; released 2005



4) Storm Virtual Gravity; released 2008



3) Hammer Black Widow; released 2006



2) Ebonite Gamebreaker; released 2007



1) Storm Hyroad; released 2008



Last week I decided to finally order a Hy-Road from my PS. This ball has been on my to buy list forever and I always seem to get something else. Well seeing this article today I thought I would post to see what everyone's favorite ball on the list is.



On the list would be the Hy-Road although I have never owned one it is on the list and will be in my bag soon. I did have a Storm Dark Thunder Pearl when I first got back into bowling which was very similar to the Hy-Road . I have never owned anything else that is on the list.



If you could buy one of these balls which one would it be? List of the Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1 – 5) from BowlersMart.10) Blue/Onyx Vibe9) Ebonite Mission8) Brunswick Vapor Zone7) Storm Marvel Pearl6) Storm IQ Tour Solid5) Ebonite The One; released 20054) Storm Virtual Gravity; released 20083) Hammer Black Widow; released 20062) Ebonite Gamebreaker; released 20071) Storm Hyroad; released 2008

Average 207

In the Bag: OOB surface

Radical: Guru Mighty

LM: The New Standard, BuzzPE

Morich: Nsane Levreg

Track: Rising SE

Motive: Arctic Sniper

, HS 811













_________________________Average 207In the Bag: OOB surfaceRadical: Guru MightyLM: The New Standard, BuzzPEMorich: Nsane LevregTrack: Rising SEMotive: Arctic Sniper HG 300 , HS 811

