Musing out loud





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 405

Every ball reacts differently on different lanes.



Every ball reacts differently off different bowlers' hands.



So watching these so-called ball review videos is pretty much worthless I think.



Thoughts?

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Musing out loud

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 442

A/S/L: 69/M/California I watch ball reaction videos from bowlingball.com.



They have the same 4 bowlers throw the same ball on the same lane with the same condition, so you get a chance to see how each ball reacts based on 4 styles.



Tony Ruocco : Tweener

Dustin Seymour: Cranker

Cody McCowin : 2 hander

Curlie Becton : Stroker



They also provide information about the oil pattern and each bowler's drilling and delivery.



It's not as accurate as watching E.A.R.L., but if you know your own game and one of these 4 styles is close, I think you can get an idea of what to expect.



What I notice and what USBC claims, 2 factors dominate all the reactions. Speed and RPM's off the oil pattern. There's a physics formula that explains it, but pretty much everything else about a ball pales in comparison to speed and RPM's.



Manufacturers want to sell bowling balls, so they're going to hype their newest cover-stock, core, RG, Diff, yada yada yada.



Assuming a ball is drilled relatively close to what a bowler can make use of, any bowler who can impart more speed and more RPM's can make a modern ball perform as expected. Those who can't, can't.



The speed/RPM hierarchy is;



Two-hand

Cranker

Tweener

Stroker



In large tournaments, I'll bet there's no significant difference, statistically speaking, between balls of the same performance level, regardless of brand.



On the other hand, I'll bet there's a huge statistical edge for those who can throw a ball, any ball, faster with more RPM's.



I'll bet there's a direct correlation between speed/RPM's and qualifying scores for both the PBA and the WPBA. The only 2 outliers I can think of might be Liz Johnson and Norm Duke.



What does all this mean for me? While I can throw very aggressive balls successfully, I have to avoid situations where friction reduces my speed and RPM's to the point where I lose too many hits.



On the 'Perfect Scale', I'm more successful in the 180-200 range, than the 200-230 range. That can be $60-$100 in purchase price.



I currently bowl in a 4 game senior scratch league. The lanes start oily but break down pretty quick. I throw one game with a sanded 'Lock', one with a polished 'Lock', one with a polished 'Cyclone' and finish with a polished 'Breeze' By going weaker as the lanes break-down, I keep speed and RPM's up.



Moving into the oil helps, but too deep means deflection no matter what I throw. So, I watch the angle and ball-down.

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: Musing out loud





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 669

Quote: I'll bet there's a direct correlation between speed/RPM's and qualifying scores for both the PBA and the WPBA. The only 2 outliers I can think of might be Liz Johnson and Norm Duke.



I'd be curious about this too. If the Main Event Tour Finals on CBSSN is any indication, I believe this is likely accurate.



I'd be curious about this too. If the Main Event Tour Finals on CBSSN is any indication, I believe this is likely accurate.

Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Re: Musing out loud

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1026

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1026
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia



https://www.youtube.com/user/RAJohnsonPhotograpy



https://www.facebook.com/LaneSideReviews/



ABOUT:

Lane Side Reviews may be worth your time. Check them out. I find their reviews very informative.

ABOUT:
Lane Side Reviews is a non-bias, independent Bowling equipment review web series created by USBC Silver Level Coach and PBA Bowler Robert Johnson. Its purpose is to educate fans of the sport of bowling about new products that could potentially help them in their quest to become better bowlers.

Average 207

In the Bag: OOB surface

Radical: Guru Mighty

LM: The New Standard, BuzzPE

Morich: Nsane Levreg

Track: Rising SE

Motive: Arctic Sniper

, HS 811













HG 300 , HS 811

Re: Musing out loud





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 236

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 236A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Quote: Every ball reacts differently on different lanes.

Every ball reacts differently off different bowlers' hands.

So watching these so-called ball review videos is pretty much worthless I think.

Thoughts?

I would add that the advertising campaign will make the ball seem much better then it actually is.



Every manufacture may not have access to E.A.R.L. But Why not just put the ball on a ramp, and compare it to a plastic spare ball, or side by side with other balls in the same line?



Also it is very deceptive as to what a ball is doing when observed from the fowl line, an over head shot would tell you much more.



http://www.bowlingcommunity.com/b/ubbthr...html#Post192408



http://www.bowlingcommunity.com/b/ubbthr...html#Post192408

The above link is a discussion of this topic, as well.

L/T 48

Code Black

Re: Musing out loud

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 442

A/S/L: 69/M/California I suspect that ball manufacturers wouldn't want side by side comparisons done.



If it turned out that all balls with a 'perfect scale' of 100, or 170 or 230 all hooked the same, statistically speaking, regardless of symmetric vs. asymmetric, RG 2.48 vs 2.60 etc., then MFG's could only compete on price.

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top

