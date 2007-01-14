Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane

Sponsored Links







When I bowl with a urethane ball, my goal is to control over/under. Ideally, a 5 boards tail is all I want and accuracy is the key. Straight and direct, with zero expectations of "safety" zones which I get from my reactive equipment.



I will be bowling league in a house with a ton of friction and I'm seriously considering a urethane ball for this reason; just too much over/under with my reactive stuff and forced to either really weaken my wrist or play deep inside angles to keep the ball on line. Being on the left side I should be able to stay in the same area of the lane all 3 games so I'd really like to get something that allows me to play somewhere around the first arrow on house shots which would give me enough angle to carry. I will be bowling league in a house with a ton of friction and I'm seriously considering a urethane ball for this reason; just too much over/under with my reactive stuff and forced to either really weaken my wrist or play deep inside angles to keep the ball on line. Being on the left side I should be able to stay in the same area of the lane all 3 games so I'd really like to get something that allows me to play somewhere around the first arrow on house shots which would give me enough angle to carry.

A few seasons ago, I used urethane for the whole year (except for the first two games) for the same reason you stated. Was playing near 4th arrow with resin towards the end of the second game. Used a mix of a black Ebonite Turbo and a Super Natural for the season. My average that season was no different than if I had used resin, so it is/was a good solution for me for that problem. They changed the pattern the year after, there is much more volume, I increased my ball speed, and now the Turbo stays at home and the Super Natural is a good spare ball.



