Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197645 - 12:31 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane Re: goobee] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 484

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 484A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Originally Posted By: goobee When I bowl with a urethane ball, my goal is to control over/under. Ideally, a 5 boards tail is all I want and accuracy is the key. Straight and direct, with zero expectations of "safety" zones which I get from my reactive equipment.



I will be bowling league in a house with a ton of friction and I'm seriously considering a urethane ball for this reason; just too much over/under with my reactive stuff and forced to either really weaken my wrist or play deep inside angles to keep the ball on line. Being on the left side I should be able to stay in the same area of the lane all 3 games so I'd really like to get something that allows me to play somewhere around the first arrow on house shots which would give me enough angle to carry. I will be bowling league in a house with a ton of friction and I'm seriously considering a urethane ball for this reason; just too much over/under with my reactive stuff and forced to either really weaken my wrist or play deep inside angles to keep the ball on line. Being on the left side I should be able to stay in the same area of the lane all 3 games so I'd really like to get something that allows me to play somewhere around the first arrow on house shots which would give me enough angle to carry.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel