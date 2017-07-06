BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 9 of 9 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197632 - Yesterday at 09:27 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be thrown hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 441
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Absolutely!
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197633 - Yesterday at 10:43 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be thrown hard! [Re: 82Boat69]
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 679
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
There are a number of ball speed/rev-rate charts that show rev-rate increasing with speed. Although, not many show what happens for slower speeds. Still even for slower speeds, more is better. Simply put, more speed and more RPM's coming off the oil pattern makes everything else pale in comparison.

Bowlers love to talk about specific balls and because we're all different, ball companies make sure we all have one to coo over.

However, anyone who watches a few hundred ball reaction videos, sees the truth. Brands and models have nothing to do with it. It's all speed/RPM no matter what a person throws.

So, how a person generates more speed and more RPM's should be more important than whatever ball they buy or whatever small variations may exist between the internal numbers of un-drilled balls.

For my 2 cents, a relaxed arm-swing with a relaxed wrist will produce more speed and more RPM's with the least amount of effort, regardless of ball height at the push-away or at the top of the back-swing.
I have to agree with everything you have said and I am learning this the hard way, through my own failures and other bowlers successes.
As I mentioned earlier, this Monday at Parkway, where my ball would never read the lane, our opponent who had slow ball speed, but very high rev rate, bowled two 243 games.
His wife, who had very slow speed, simply rolled the ball end over end and she bowled above average, better than me.

I had slow ball speed too, but because my rotation rate was so slow and gradual, the reactive balls just skidded the whole way, while this couple got the ball the read through high revs and end over end roll.

Because of the way I release the ball (suitcase) and having a conventional grip, I cannot do the wrist thingy like the pros.
So how can I add more finger lift to get more/faster ball turn?
As I said before, at Poway, because there is so much friction built into the lanes, I can just ease the ball into the lane and it will transition perfectly and get great carry.
Of course I have to use rubber and polyester only.

Yet when I go to these normal house shots, the lanes are so super slick that even strong reactive will just skid if I ease the ball into the lane.
Only if I really come through the ball strongly will I get a back end reaction.

So friction wise, I seem caught in a bad place with my game.
On dry lanes I am fine, on wet lanes nothing reads unless I really hit up on it.

Where is a "Midnight Scorcher" when you need one?!


Attachments
scorcher-ball.png


_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 189
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball
The Crow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Radical Rack Attack Solid




Top
#197636 - Yesterday at 05:49 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be thrown hard! [Re: nord]
82Boat69 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 441
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I watched a WPBA event awhile back where the oil was long and deep. The women from Singapore were using balls sanded 180 then 360.

I decided to try it and sanded a Storm 'Lock' 180 then just took the edges off with 500. It works for me. The ball seems to read the entire lane earlier but never jumps.

I can only use it for about a game, but for long deep oil it works. You'll have to wipes your ball after each shot and clean it thoroughly right after you finish.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197643 - Today at 08:11 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 679
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Last night I competed in Norquist and Vintage Cup competition at Poway bowl. I only took my Hardwick Rubber ball.
I took what you all said to heart and what I learned this week bowling with reactive on the normal house shots.

Make sure to throw fast and make sure to come through the ball with my fingers harder at the bottom to get the ball spinning more.

So more speed and more revs.

The result?

I won both trophies and bowled my all time high game as well as the most strikes in a row I have ever bowled.
I bowled a 259 and had the back 9! Then I had one more in the first frame of the next game for 10 in a row!
And all this by just throwing faster and coming through the ball harder. That's all I did. I did move forward faster too in my approach.

The Hardwick rubber ball, a simple cork filled ball that only weighs 14 lbs just killed the pins!
It hit way harder than any reactive I have ever thrown on normal lanes!
No core, no modern tech, no special grit finish. Just a simple rubber ball like they used in the 60s.

Everyone was amazed as was I! I also finished the three game series with a 618 too.

Attached is my score sheet for that game:


Attachments
JDBR0362.jpg


_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 189
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball
The Crow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Radical Rack Attack Solid




Top
#197644 - 45 minutes 46 seconds ago Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
82Boat69 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 441
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Very impressive! Good job!

A 4-5 with a rubber ball? Reminds me of when I was kid throwing a Manhattan Rubber Hooktrol-C :-)
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
Page 9 of 9 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by 82Boat69 -
Musing out loud
by 82Boat69 - 07:34 PM
Frozen rope with a twist
by W9JAB - 10:58 AM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by goobee - 06/07/17 02:26 PM
King of the hill
by goobee - 06/07/17 02:24 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 GYBT TOC
by Brownswick - 06/07/17 10:54 AM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by Dennis Michael - 06/04/17 02:17 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by goobee - 06/03/17 07:11 PM
Down And In
by BOSStull - 06/02/17 05:48 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 06/01/17 05:14 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 06/01/17 02:26 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 TOC
by Brownswick - 05/31/17 07:54 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.