Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

Page 9 of 9

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 441

Absolutely!

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 679

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 679A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 There are a number of ball speed/rev-rate charts that show rev-rate increasing with speed. Although, not many show what happens for slower speeds. Still even for slower speeds, more is better. Simply put, more speed and more RPM's coming off the oil pattern makes everything else pale in comparison.



Bowlers love to talk about specific balls and because we're all different, ball companies make sure we all have one to coo over.



However, anyone who watches a few hundred ball reaction videos, sees the truth. Brands and models have nothing to do with it. It's all speed/RPM no matter what a person throws.



So, how a person generates more speed and more RPM's should be more important than whatever ball they buy or whatever small variations may exist between the internal numbers of un-drilled balls.



For my 2 cents, a relaxed arm-swing with a relaxed wrist will produce more speed and more RPM's with the least amount of effort, regardless of ball height at the push-away or at the top of the back-swing.

As I mentioned earlier, this Monday at Parkway, where my ball would never read the lane, our opponent who had slow ball speed, but very high rev rate, bowled two 243 games.

His wife, who had very slow speed, simply rolled the ball end over end and she bowled above average, better than me.



I had slow ball speed too, but because my rotation rate was so slow and gradual, the reactive balls just skidded the whole way, while this couple got the ball the read through high revs and end over end roll.



Because of the way I release the ball (suitcase) and having a conventional grip, I cannot do the wrist thingy like the pros.

So how can I add more finger lift to get more/faster ball turn?

As I said before, at Poway, because there is so much friction built into the lanes, I can just ease the ball into the lane and it will transition perfectly and get great carry.

Of course I have to use rubber and polyester only.



Yet when I go to these normal house shots, the lanes are so super slick that even strong reactive will just skid if I ease the ball into the lane.

Only if I really come through the ball strongly will I get a back end reaction.



So friction wise, I seem caught in a bad place with my game.

On dry lanes I am fine, on wet lanes nothing reads unless I really hit up on it.



Where is a " I have to agree with everything you have said and I am learning this the hard way, through my own failures and other bowlers successes.As I mentioned earlier, this Monday at Parkway, where my ball would never read the lane, our opponent who had slow ball speed, but very high rev rate, bowled two 243 games.His wife, who had very slow speed, simply rolled the ball end over end and she bowled above average, better than me.I had slow ball speed too, but because my rotation rate was so slow and gradual, the reactive balls just skidded the whole way, while this couple got the ball the read through high revs and end over end roll.Because of the way I release the ball (suitcase) and having a conventional grip, I cannot do the wrist thingy like the pros.So how can I add more finger lift to get more/faster ball turn?As I said before, at Poway, because there is so much friction built into the lanes, I can just ease the ball into the lane and it will transition perfectly and get great carry.Of course I have to use rubber and polyester only.Yet when I go to these normal house shots, the lanes are so super slick that even strong reactive will just skid if I ease the ball into the lane.Only if I really come through the ball strongly will I get a back end reaction.So friction wise, I seem caught in a bad place with my game.On dry lanes I am fine, on wet lanes nothing reads unless I really hit up on it.Where is a " Midnight Scorcher" when you need one?!



Attachments







_________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 189

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Radical Rack Attack Solid









Top #197636 - 05:49 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be thrown hard! Re: nord] 82Boat69

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 441

A/S/L: 69/M/California



I decided to try it and sanded a Storm 'Lock' 180 then just took the edges off with 500. It works for me. The ball seems to read the entire lane earlier but never jumps.



I watched a WPBA event awhile back where the oil was long and deep. The women from Singapore were using balls sanded 180 then 360.

I decided to try it and sanded a Storm 'Lock' 180 then just took the edges off with 500. It works for me. The ball seems to read the entire lane earlier but never jumps.

I can only use it for about a game, but for long deep oil it works. You'll have to wipes your ball after each shot and clean it thoroughly right after you finish.

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197643 - 08:11 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 679

Registered: 10/27/11

Last night I competed in Norquist and Vintage Cup competition at Poway bowl. I only took my Hardwick Rubber ball.

I took what you all said to heart and what I learned this week bowling with reactive on the normal house shots.



Make sure to throw fast and make sure to come through the ball with my fingers harder at the bottom to get the ball spinning more.



So more speed and more revs.



The result?



I won both trophies and bowled my all time high game as well as the most strikes in a row I have ever bowled.

I bowled a 259 and had the back 9! Then I had one more in the first frame of the next game for 10 in a row!

And all this by just throwing faster and coming through the ball harder. That's all I did. I did move forward faster too in my approach.



The Hardwick rubber ball, a simple cork filled ball that only weighs 14 lbs just killed the pins!

It hit way harder than any reactive I have ever thrown on normal lanes!

No core, no modern tech, no special grit finish. Just a simple rubber ball like they used in the 60s.



Everyone was amazed as was I! I also finished the three game series with a 618 too.



Attached is my score sheet for that game:



Attachments







_________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 189

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Radical Rack Attack Solid









Top #197644 - Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] 82Boat69

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 441

A/S/L: 69/M/California Very impressive! Good job!



A 4-5 with a rubber ball? Reminds me of when I was kid throwing a Manhattan Rubber Hooktrol-C :-) _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Page 9 of 9

