#197641 - Today at 04:56 PM Musing out loud
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 405
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Every ball reacts differently on different lanes.

Every ball reacts differently off different bowlers' hands.

So watching these so-called ball review videos is pretty much worthless I think.

Thoughts?
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197642 - Today at 07:34 PM Re: Musing out loud [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 441
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I watch ball reaction videos from bowlingball.com.

They have the same 4 bowlers throw the same ball on the same lane with the same condition, so you get a chance to see how each ball reacts based on 4 styles.

Tony Ruocco : Tweener
Dustin Seymour: Cranker
Cody McCowin : 2 hander
Curlie Becton : Stroker

They also provide information about the oil pattern and each bowler's drilling and delivery.

It's not as accurate as watching E.A.R.L., but if you know your own game and one of these 4 styles is close, I think you can get an idea of what to expect.

What I notice and what USBC claims, 2 factors dominate all the reactions. Speed and RPM's off the oil pattern. There's a physics formula that explains it, but pretty much everything else about a ball pales in comparison to speed and RPM's.

Manufacturers want to sell bowling balls, so they're going to hype their newest cover-stock, core, RG, Diff, yada yada yada.

Assuming a ball is drilled relatively close to what a bowler can make use of, any bowler who can impart more speed and more RPM's can make a modern ball perform as expected. Those who can't, can't.

The speed/RPM hierarchy is;

Two-hand
Cranker
Tweener
Stroker

In large tournaments, I'll bet there's no significant difference, statistically speaking, between balls of the same performance level, regardless of brand.

On the other hand, I'll bet there's a huge statistical edge for those who can throw a ball, any ball, faster with more RPM's.

I'll bet there's a direct correlation between speed/RPM's and qualifying scores for both the PBA and the WPBA. The only 2 outliers I can think of might be Liz Johnson and Norm Duke.

What does all this mean for me? While I can throw very aggressive balls successfully, I have to avoid situations where friction reduces my speed and RPM's to the point where I lose too many hits.

On the 'Perfect Scale', I'm more successful in the 180-200 range, than the 200-230 range. That can be $60-$100 in purchase price.

I currently bowl in a 4 game senior scratch league. The lanes start oily but break down pretty quick. I throw one game with a sanded 'Lock', one with a polished 'Lock', one with a polished 'Cyclone' and finish with a polished 'Breeze' By going weaker as the lanes break-down, I keep speed and RPM's up.

Moving into the oil helps, but too deep means deflection no matter what I throw. So, I watch the angle and ball-down.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

