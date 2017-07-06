BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#197635 - Yesterday at 04:31 PM Hello
rocketman1 Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/07/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 52/M/Florida
New member here from the Space Coast of Florida. Avid bowler, right handed, average in the 215 range. Have my own press so I drill my own stuff. Slowly getting the hang of the dual angle system, and all the ins and out of ball drilling.
_________________________
Rob
Space Coast of Florida

#197637 - Yesterday at 05:53 PM Re: Hello
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 439
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Welcome aboard.

I also use dual angles and experiment a lot with them.

Tell us more about your game.
#197638 - Yesterday at 08:24 PM Re: Hello
rocketman1 Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/07/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 52/M/Florida
Bowl in 2 leagues a week, usually a scratch league and a handicap league. Decided not to bowl in a PBA shot league this summer, going to work on my release. Have a tendency for my thumb to stay in the ball way too long and go over the top a little. My goal is to get that worked out of my game and get a much better roll on the ball. Easier said than done, tough to teach an older dog new tricks.... eek

My fit and release stats are;

RH Wiki Fit:
MF 4 7/16, 3/8 L, 1/8 R
RF 4 3/8, 1/2 R, 1/8 R
Thumb 1/4 Rev, 1/4 L
Axis Tilt 9 deg
Axis Rotation 63 deg
270 Revs
PAP 5 over 3/8 up
Speed 17 off hand
House shot typically
Sport or PBA on rare occasion


_________________________
Rob
Space Coast of Florida

#197639 - Yesterday at 10:26 PM Re: Hello
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 439
A/S/L: 69/M/California
My PAP is 6-3/16 over and down 3/8. I'm probably getting 300+ RPM's but haven't had them counted recently.

I have a base-line dual angle combination of 50 x 5 x 50. From that, I make adjustments or make changes to experiment.

I'm of the opinion, it's probably better to drill weak balls strong that to drill strong balls weak.

Right now I have 2 strong balls that I'm playing with. They've already been drilled 2 times. I may punch them both again before I toss or give them away. It depends on where all the drilling took place and how damaged the core has become.

My latest experiment was drilling a Storm 'Lock' 65 x 5 x 65 and then sanding it 180 then 500. It gives me a little more skid early, begins to roll earlier, but has enough continuation to not roll out.

I shoot on a 40' THS which is pretty oily in the center, a little less from 10-5 and not much outside 5.

Have you played with many dual angle combinations? Find any you really like?
#197640 - Today at 01:27 PM Re: Hello
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4519
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Hi rocketman...I'd like to invite you to try out our virtual league (for fun and maybe forum ranks, not money). FAQ file is below:

http://www.bowlingfans.com/league/faq/

smile
