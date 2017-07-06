Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic





Registered: 06/07/17

Posts: 2

New member here from the Space Coast of Florida. Avid bowler, right handed, average in the 215 range. Have my own press so I drill my own stuff. Slowly getting the hang of the dual angle system, and all the ins and out of ball drilling.

Rob

Space Coast of Florida

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Hello

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 439

Welcome aboard.



I also use dual angles and experiment a lot with them.



Tell us more about your game.

Re: Hello





Registered: 06/07/17

Posts: 2

My fit and release stats are;



My fit and release stats are;



RH Wiki Fit:

MF 4 7/16, 3/8 L, 1/8 R

RF 4 3/8, 1/2 R, 1/8 R

Thumb 1/4 Rev, 1/4 L

Axis Tilt 9 deg

Axis Rotation 63 deg

270 Revs

PAP 5 over 3/8 up

Speed 17 off hand

House shot typically

Sport or PBA on rare occasion

Bowl in 2 leagues a week, usually a scratch league and a handicap league. Decided not to bowl in a PBA shot league this summer, going to work on my release. Have a tendency for my thumb to stay in the ball way too long and go over the top a little. My goal is to get that worked out of my game and get a much better roll on the ball. Easier said than done, tough to teach an older dog new tricks....



Rob

Space Coast of Florida

Re: Hello

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 439

My PAP is 6-3/16 over and down 3/8. I'm probably getting 300+ RPM's but haven't had them counted recently.



I have a base-line dual angle combination of 50 x 5 x 50. From that, I make adjustments or make changes to experiment.



I'm of the opinion, it's probably better to drill weak balls strong that to drill strong balls weak.



Right now I have 2 strong balls that I'm playing with. They've already been drilled 2 times. I may punch them both again before I toss or give them away. It depends on where all the drilling took place and how damaged the core has become.



My latest experiment was drilling a Storm 'Lock' 65 x 5 x 65 and then sanding it 180 then 500. It gives me a little more skid early, begins to roll earlier, but has enough continuation to not roll out.



I shoot on a 40' THS which is pretty oily in the center, a little less from 10-5 and not much outside 5.



Have you played with many dual angle combinations? Find any you really like? _________________________

Re: Hello

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4519

Registered: 02/21/08



http://www.bowlingfans.com/league/faq/



Hi rocketman...I'd like to invite you to try out our virtual league (for fun and maybe forum ranks, not money). FAQ file is below:

Top

