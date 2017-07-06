My PAP is 6-3/16 over and down 3/8. I'm probably getting 300+ RPM's but haven't had them counted recently.
I have a base-line dual angle combination of 50 x 5 x 50. From that, I make adjustments or make changes to experiment.
I'm of the opinion, it's probably better to drill weak balls strong that to drill strong balls weak.
Right now I have 2 strong balls that I'm playing with. They've already been drilled 2 times. I may punch them both again before I toss or give them away. It depends on where all the drilling took place and how damaged the core has become.
My latest experiment was drilling a Storm 'Lock' 65 x 5 x 65 and then sanding it 180 then 500. It gives me a little more skid early, begins to roll earlier, but has enough continuation to not roll out.
I shoot on a 40' THS which is pretty oily in the center, a little less from 10-5 and not much outside 5.
Have you played with many dual angle combinations? Find any you really like?
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979