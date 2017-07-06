BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » New Member Intros & Tech Help » Hello
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197635 - Today at 04:31 PM Hello
rocketman1 Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/07/17
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 52/M/Florida
New member here from the Space Coast of Florida. Avid bowler, right handed, average in the 215 range. Have my own press so I drill my own stuff. Slowly getting the hang of the dual angle system, and all the ins and out of ball drilling.
_________________________
Rob
Space Coast of Florida

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197637 - Today at 05:53 PM Re: Hello [Re: rocketman1]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 438
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Welcome aboard.

I also use dual angles and experiment a lot with them.

Tell us more about your game.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by 82Boat69 - Today at 05:49 PM
Frozen rope with a twist
by W9JAB - Today at 10:58 AM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by goobee - Yesterday at 02:26 PM
King of the hill
by goobee - Yesterday at 02:24 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 GYBT TOC
by Brownswick - Yesterday at 10:54 AM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by Dennis Michael - 06/04/17 02:17 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by goobee - 06/03/17 07:11 PM
Down And In
by BOSStull - 06/02/17 05:48 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 06/01/17 05:14 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 06/01/17 02:26 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 TOC
by Brownswick - 05/31/17 07:54 PM
The NORD factor
by Mkirchie - 05/31/17 04:43 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.