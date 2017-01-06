BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197610 - 06/01/17 06:14 PM King of the hill
RGR
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 132
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Bowled in my second king of the hill match here in Windsor, It's a fun thing here on Monday nights. About 20 to 25 show up win a few bucks, the winner picks the pattern for the following week. The one we bowled on was a 40 ft. flat, the same used in the PWBA Sonoma open a while back, do not know to much about patterns, but it was tough, out to much ball would not come back, not enough, your looking on Brooklyn side. Not bad, finished with a 558, good enough for a top 5 finish. Match play, could not hit anything, lost first round, my opponent tried to help me win with some misses, but could not get it going, lost 140-151, but it was fun. Probably try again

#197612 - 06/01/17 08:53 PM Re: King of the hill
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 300
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Sounds like fun.
One of the lanes out my way has a 9 pin no tap tournament that they have on the first Monday of the month for seniors. It's always fun just to see everyone showing up. Put in $15 to bowl and can win a few bucks. Fun time!

#197619 - 06/04/17 09:18 AM Re: King of the hill
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9437
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
We have a weekly league of a similar format. Thru the Summer.

5 games per night. First game is position round, 1 bowls 2, etc. Then move to a 2 game set against another opponent on diff lanes. 2 points for each win and 1 for total pins.

Finish with another 2 game set on new lanes.

So, 5 games for 2 points each and 2 total pins points. 12 points per nite.

18 bowlers use 18 lanes. 1 per each lane, head to head. 3 opponents on 3 sets of lanes.

Added to the point total, each bowler gets points for total pins. If he averages 200 per game, that's 200 X 5 or 1000 pins. Divide by 100 and get 10.00 more points.

I've seen as many as 24 points by a bowler and as few as 8. Standings swing alot.


Edited by Dennis Michael (06/04/17 09:21 AM)
#197621 - Yesterday at 09:10 AM Re: King of the hill
General Pounder
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3397
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
We have a weekly league of a similar format. Thru the Summer.

5 games per night. First game is position round, 1 bowls 2, etc. Then move to a 2 game set against another opponent on diff lanes. 2 points for each win and 1 for total pins.

Finish with another 2 game set on new lanes.

So, 5 games for 2 points each and 2 total pins points. 12 points per nite.

18 bowlers use 18 lanes. 1 per each lane, head to head. 3 opponents on 3 sets of lanes.

Added to the point total, each bowler gets points for total pins. If he averages 200 per game, that's 200 X 5 or 1000 pins. Divide by 100 and get 10.00 more points.

I've seen as many as 24 points by a bowler and as few as 8. Standings swing alot.


When I bowled in college, we had a similar format. Only bowled against the guy on your lanes. For every 50 pins, you got a bonus point. And pins carried over. So if week one, you shot 628, 28 pins carried over to the next week. You shoot 672, you get an extra point.
#197625 - Today at 07:55 AM Re: King of the hill
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9437
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
GP, sounds similar. With your pinfall points awarded every 50 pins, and ours every 100. But, the same concept.

I like this league. Especially, the head to head competition.

It goes fast too, with one bowler per lane. 5 games, start at 7, over by 9. Then an hour of listening to [censored].

Haha, got censored. Insert complaining.


Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 07:56 AM)
#197628 - Today at 02:24 PM Re: King of the hill
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 404
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael

Haha, got censored. Insert complaining.


For shame, for shame. shocked
