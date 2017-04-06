Sponsored Links







PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 GYBT TOC

Junior bowlers from around the southeast come to Georgia (usually the Atlanta area) on the first Sunday of every month to compete in the monthly GYBT Junior Gold qualifier. These events, held on unannounced sport patterns, give players in all the various age groups an opportunity to win spots in the largest junior bowling tournament in the world, Junior Gold, which will be held next month (in July) in Cleveland.



The final event on the GYBT calendar each season is their season ending Tournament of Champions in June, where all the kids who won spots in Junior Gold throughout the season are invited back to bowl for scholarship money (and a few will even secure spots in next year's Junior Gold event). Six stepladders in all -- one for each of the age divisions: U12 Boys, U12 Girls, U15 Boys, U15 Girls, U20 Boys and U20 Girls. On this week's episode of PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR, we cover the stepladder finls of the U15 Boys (because it had a few PRODIGY veterans, and I knew our viewers would want to see how they did in this event). (Results of all six stepladders are revealed at the end of the show.)



So, with that said, it's clear that unlike most weekly episodes of PRODIGY, there is nothing "Unofficial, Informal or Impromptu" about this week's show. The kids are bowling for real scholarship money against the strongest field of Junior Bowlers that are assembled in one place all year in the state of Georgia. The best junior bowlers in the state, and throughout the southeast, are here for this.



Thanks to GYBT Director Mike Bonzek for granting me permission to cover this year's GYBT TOC on PRODIGY. It's a great event, and hopefully, this will help bring a little more attention to both the organization and the fantastic job everyone does with it.



Congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and qualifiers for Junior Gold, both from GYBT and across America. I know they'll all bowl their hearts out in Cleveland next month. REPRESENT!!!



