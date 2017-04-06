BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 GYBT TOC
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197626 - Today at 10:54 AM PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 GYBT TOC
Brownswick Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/28/17
Posts: 6
A/S/L: 64/M/Georgia
It's a special PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR episode featuring the 2017 GYBT (Georgia Youth Bowlers Tour) Tournament of Champions stepladder finals for the U15 Boys.

Junior bowlers from around the southeast come to Georgia (usually the Atlanta area) on the first Sunday of every month to compete in the monthly GYBT Junior Gold qualifier. These events, held on unannounced sport patterns, give players in all the various age groups an opportunity to win spots in the largest junior bowling tournament in the world, Junior Gold, which will be held next month (in July) in Cleveland.

The final event on the GYBT calendar each season is their season ending Tournament of Champions in June, where all the kids who won spots in Junior Gold throughout the season are invited back to bowl for scholarship money (and a few will even secure spots in next year's Junior Gold event). Six stepladders in all -- one for each of the age divisions: U12 Boys, U12 Girls, U15 Boys, U15 Girls, U20 Boys and U20 Girls. On this week's episode of PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR, we cover the stepladder finls of the U15 Boys (because it had a few PRODIGY veterans, and I knew our viewers would want to see how they did in this event). (Results of all six stepladders are revealed at the end of the show.)

So, with that said, it's clear that unlike most weekly episodes of PRODIGY, there is nothing "Unofficial, Informal or Impromptu" about this week's show. The kids are bowling for real scholarship money against the strongest field of Junior Bowlers that are assembled in one place all year in the state of Georgia. The best junior bowlers in the state, and throughout the southeast, are here for this.

Thanks to GYBT Director Mike Bonzek for granting me permission to cover this year's GYBT TOC on PRODIGY. It's a great event, and hopefully, this will help bring a little more attention to both the organization and the fantastic job everyone does with it.

Congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and qualifiers for Junior Gold, both from GYBT and across America. I know they'll all bowl their hearts out in Cleveland next month. REPRESENT!!!

https://youtu.be/g83sjWrztfg

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by goobee - Today at 02:26 PM
King of the hill
by goobee - Today at 02:24 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - Today at 11:25 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 GYBT TOC
by Brownswick - Today at 10:54 AM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by Dennis Michael - 06/04/17 02:17 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by goobee - 06/03/17 07:11 PM
Down And In
by BOSStull - 06/02/17 05:48 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 06/01/17 05:14 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 06/01/17 02:26 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR *SPECIAL* - 2017 TOC
by Brownswick - 05/31/17 07:54 PM
The NORD factor
by Mkirchie - 05/31/17 04:43 PM
Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
by goobee - 05/28/17 02:52 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.