Summer Leagues 2017 thread

Originally Posted By: goobee I'm joining a new league at a different house this summer. Start date is June 11. I may replace my current winter league with this one if it works out. Only thing, it's Sundays at 5:00PM. Not sure if I like that time, summer league will decide for me.

I have been bowling on Sunday nights the last 2 years and really enjoy it. One advantage is no traffic on the way to bowling and with an earlier start time you're out earlier as well. Does kind of stink during football season though.



My summer plans are up in the air at the moment and may result in me taking the summer off from league bowling unfortunately. Want to keep bowling but with my home center closing and my work schedule preventing me from bowling most nights it's going to be difficult. There's a center near me that has a league I can get in but it would be unsanctioned so I'm not sure I want to do that. I'll figure it out once I get back from nationals I guess.



I have been bowling on Sunday nights the last 2 years and really enjoy it. One advantage is no traffic on the way to bowling and with an earlier start time you're out earlier as well. Does kind of stink during football season though.

My summer plans are up in the air at the moment and may result in me taking the summer off from league bowling unfortunately. Want to keep bowling but with my home center closing and my work schedule preventing me from bowling most nights it's going to be difficult. There's a center near me that has a league I can get in but it would be unsanctioned so I'm not sure I want to do that. I'll figure it out once I get back from nationals I guess.

Either way I won't be taking the summer off from bowling. I purchased a summer pass from Brunswick Zone and will be practicing at least 2-3x per week as well as continuing to take lessons. Hoping to bowl a couple of tournaments as well and be ready to go when the fall season starts.

