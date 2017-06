Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197610 - 06:14 PM King of the hill RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 132

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Bowled in my second king of the hill match here in Windsor, It's a fun thing here on Monday nights. About 20 to 25 show up win a few bucks, the winner picks the pattern for the following week. The one we bowled on was a 40 ft. flat, the same used in the PWBA Sonoma open a while back, do not know to much about patterns, but it was tough, out to much ball would not come back, not enough, your looking on Brooklyn side. Not bad, finished with a 558, good enough for a top 5 finish. Match play, could not hit anything, lost first round, my opponent tried to help me win with some misses, but could not get it going, lost 140-151, but it was fun. Probably try again

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197612 - 08:53 PM Re: King of the hill Re: RGR] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 300

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Sounds like fun.

One of the lanes out my way has a 9 pin no tap tournament that they have on the first Monday of the month for seniors. It's always fun just to see everyone showing up. Put in $15 to bowl and can win a few bucks. Fun time!

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel