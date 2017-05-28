BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » King of the hill
#197610 - Today at 06:14 PM King of the hill
Bowled in my second king of the hill match here in Windsor, It's a fun thing here on Monday nights. About 20 to 25 show up win a few bucks, the winner picks the pattern for the following week. The one we bowled on was a 40 ft. flat, the same used in the PWBA Sonoma open a while back, do not know to much about patterns, but it was tough, out to much ball would not come back, not enough, your looking on Brooklyn side. Not bad, finished with a 558, good enough for a top 5 finish. Match play, could not hit anything, lost first round, my opponent tried to help me win with some misses, but could not get it going, lost 140-151, but it was fun. Probably try again

#197612 - Today at 08:53 PM Re: King of the hill
Sounds like fun.
One of the lanes out my way has a 9 pin no tap tournament that they have on the first Monday of the month for seniors. It's always fun just to see everyone showing up. Put in $15 to bowl and can win a few bucks. Fun time!

