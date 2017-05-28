BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197587 - Yesterday at 09:20 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9433
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nord, is your wrister on the wrong hand, or do you have a problem?

BTW, I've always seen over/under with asymmetrical balls. Not as much with symmetrical.

In fact, I used to claim, Storm invented the term.

To me, a high Diff in a ball, just tells me the ball acts erratically. It's the difference between the high and low of the measured RG by the Throwbot. And, if the Throwbot is always the same, then it's the ball that acts so differently.

Just my thought.
#197588 - Yesterday at 09:32 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9433
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I also notice your lanes have the Range Finder marks down lane. The far outside right one is 45' away and at the 10 board. My breakpoint target is outside of that mark, at the 8 board, standing at 30. Since, I focus there, I really don't see where my ball hits at the arrows. Prob 13-14.

But, if I hit the 8 board, 45' away, I have a good chance at a strike. It means my symmetrical core ball moves 9 boards the final 15'.
#197600 - Yesterday at 04:20 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 674
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Nord, is your wrister on the wrong hand, or do you have a problem?

BTW, I've always seen over/under with asymmetrical balls. Not as much with symmetrical.

In fact, I used to claim, Storm invented the term.

To me, a high Diff in a ball, just tells me the ball acts erratically. It's the difference between the high and low of the measured RG by the Throwbot. And, if the Throwbot is always the same, then it's the ball that acts so differently.

Just my thought.

I used to have bad carple tunnel in my left wrist so when I held the ball it hurt, so I got a left hand bowling brace and it helped. I am ok now so I don't use it anyomre.

As to Asymmetrics, I am starting to agree with you are saying. Last night at Kearny was a kind of revelation.
The Dark Legend was all over the place and I could not trust it. Then I pull out the Rack Attack, which has a high RG and tiny diff and has a low flare layout
with a simple lightbulb core and I could just set the ball in the pocket every time with no fear the ball would move off its line.

It suddenly was easy to bowl. Weird...

Our teamate, who is a 215 avg bowler at Parkway is only 194 at Kearny using the same Code Black.
At Parkway they have a ton of oil and the code Black is predictable, but at Kearny the Code Black was super over under.
I don't think he can use an Asymmetric at Kearny and I may not be able to either.
#197605 - Today at 12:18 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9433
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nord, to me, it's simple. A symmetrical core gives you a smoother transition on the lane, a controllable ball path, and not as snappy on the back end. It does hook, but in an arc, not the hockey stick.

It's just so much easier for me with my slower speed now.
#197606 - Today at 12:32 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 674
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Nord, to me, it's simple. A symmetrical core gives you a smoother transition on the lane, a controllable ball path, and not as snappy on the back end. It does hook, but in an arc, not the hockey stick.

It's just so much easier for me with my slower speed now.

I guess I am learning this now through having two completely polar opposite balls with two completely opposite layouts and using them both in league.

The Asymmetric Dark Legend is very snappy, but if there is enough oil, then I can get it down the lane and the snap is controllable. If it dries up then over under starts.
The Dark Legend has a high flare layout on it and it has a super low RG and super high Diff.

The Symmetric Rack Attack will go perfectly straight, turn over and roll straight into the pocket with very little if any right to left.
It has a low flare layout and the RG is high and the Diff very low.

The videos I posted show the difference in how they react and it is a big difference!

I think I will try the Rack Attack Monday at Parkway and see how it does. I normally only use my Dark Legend there.
