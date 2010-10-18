|
#197589 - Today at 09:45 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: W9JAB]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9432
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Interesting, Goobee. Way back, how a ball reacted, its ball path, how much hook and revs, was a matter of the bowler's expertise in his release. Look at old videos. From Ned Day's straight up, to Don Carter's shove, to Billy Welu's big hook, each could make the ball do something and it was all his skill. And, most of these bowlers used a conventional layout.
Today, bowlers buy a hook in the box. They don't know how to roll, just bank. Ball manufacturers and lane oil have limited the bowler to just accuracy.
We used to vary our release to get the desired result. That was mastery. But, it was the bowler's skill level that did it. Not a ball change.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 09:49 AM)
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197590 - Today at 09:56 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 434
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I've noticed a disturbing trend from bowling announcers. They've begun to qualify certain strikes as 'technology-strikes or tech-strikes' to differentiate them from pockets hits.
Solid hits and anything that 'saws' the 5 are credited to the bowler.
All shakers/swishers are being called tech-strikes, only occurring because today's technology allows a ball to break so late. These strikes are no longer judged to be a result of a bowler, but of the bowler's equipment.
Anybody else seeing this?
#197591 - Today at 10:21 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: W9JAB]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9432
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I've seen that in myown bowling. But, I coupled that with a cleaner release, in my mind. I noticed, my hand was at the right angle, ball came off the fingers right and got a full extension. The ball rips the pins on a wider entry angle.
But back when, I used to send a bunch of pins at the 7. My target was facing down, between the 3rd and 4th dot. I would hear a swoosh of the ball rotating as it touched the lane. I had a big hook then and lots of reaction.
I guess announcers don't know about a release and attribute it to ball technology.
Must be the ball. Haha.
#197592 - Today at 10:34 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 434
A/S/L: 69/M/California
What I notice from the 60's versus now, in the 60's, wall shots often left the 5 or 5-7 and then carried those pins off the wall.
Today, the hits can be much lighter, leaving any 'bucket' combination, and swishing those pins with just the 1 and 2 pins.
If hits, that should have left some form of the bucket, don't, then the game just got a lot easier. The bucket was a tough pick-up for many.
#197593 - Today at 11:27 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: W9JAB]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1277
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I used to (and still do) go for the swishy strikes. I think calling them "tech" strikes is a bit cheap. That would be like calling Belmo's strikes "cranker" strikes . . . might be true, but we didn't call Maximum Bob's strikes that way. . . or did we. . . heck, I can't remember last week anymore! LOL
#197594 - Today at 11:36 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: mmalsed]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 434
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I agree. I want to believe that my swishers are because I have 'more hand' in my ball than other seniors my age :-)
From now on, when I hang a weak 10, I'm going to refer to that tap as a 'tech-tap'. That, despite the massive RPM's I imparted on my ball, a technology failure that occurred during manufacturing at Storm, allowed too many RPM's to bleed off.
Might be time to lawyer-up.
LOL!
#197595 - Today at 11:38 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: W9JAB]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9432
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Norm Duke calls the bucket the toughest makable spare pick up. Especially with a spare ball.
#197596 - Today at 11:44 AM
Re: Down And In
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 667
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Interesting, didn't know that Duke said that. I know that Randy goes with the 3-6-9-10. Lots of fun ways to miss either of them. I don't like either, but I might lean towards the 3-6-9-10 just because of where it is on the lane.
Mark
#197603 - Today at 10:07 PM
Re: Down And In
[Re: W9JAB]
High Roller
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 398
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I can look at myself as an example. Prior to my retirement from bowling in 1992, I never played inside and barely had any hook to speak of. Fast forward to 2014 and my second bowling career. Playing inside is where I have to be 80 - 90% of the time. I am using my classic release that I learned decades ago. It has to be something else "hooking" my balls.
#197604 - 33 minutes 41 seconds ago
Re: Down And In
[Re: goobee]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 434
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Agree, but disagree about using the delivery we used 50 years ago. Too much work :-)
It seems everyone wants to shoot down and in on the 7 through 10 boards. The problem with this mindset is, the bowler is always chasing the transition. Those who shoot inside, are always leading the transition.
Better to be out in front!
