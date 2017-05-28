Sponsored Links







All the kids who qualified for and entered the event each bowled three games on Saturday morning, at which time the field was cut in half, with no fewer than 7 guaranteed to advance to Round Two. Then the survivors bowled three more games on Saturday afternoon before the final cut was made and the top five players in each age division advanced to Sundays Championship Round Stepladder Finals. Today, you will see those ten kids compete in what, for many of them, is the biggest tournament theyll bowl in all year.



Unlike most PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR bowlcasts, the action here is anything but unofficial, informal and impromptu, as the finalists are vying for SMART Scholarship contributions in excess of $1,100, with the money being divided up between the 1st and 2nd place finishers. In the Varsity, the winner receives a $500 SMART Scholarship and the runner-up gets a $250 SMART Scholarship. In the Junior Varsity, the winner will take down a $250 SMART Scholarship contribution, with a $125 scholarship going to the runner-up. So the prizes and competition are very real, and so is the pressure these young players will feel.



This is, without a doubt, the most thrilling episode of PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR to date. You are sure to be on the edge of your seat as the outcome of each match hangs in the balance, and each successive ball thats thrown increases in importance.



Plus, be sure to hang around until the very end of the program to watch Charlie receive the big season-ending PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR award that has come to be known as The Coveted Trophy Pin, and see the surprise he has in store for everyone when it is presented to him.



https://youtu.be/rg_1kIzmWnE Its a PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR SPECIAL! The kids from the Roswell Varsity and Roswell Junior Varsity leagues at Brunswick Zone Roswell in Roswell, Georgia compete in their annual season-ending All-Star Varsity Tournament of Champions. Players of all skill levels compete on an equal footing in this unique pins-over-average format.

