Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

Nord, is your wrister on the wrong hand, or do you have a problem?
BTW, I've always seen over/under with asymmetrical balls. Not as much with symmetrical.
In fact, I used to claim, Storm invented the term.
To me, a high Diff in a ball, just tells me the ball acts erratically. It's the difference between the high and low of the measured RG by the Throwbot. And, if the Throwbot is always the same, then it's the ball that acts so differently.
Just my thought.
I used to have bad carple tunnel in my left wrist so when I held the ball it hurt, so I got a left hand bowling brace and it helped. I am ok now so I don't use it anyomre.
As to Asymmetrics, I am starting to agree with you are saying. Last night at Kearny was a kind of revelation.
The Dark Legend was all over the place and I could not trust it. Then I pull out the Rack Attack, which has a high RG and tiny diff and has a low flare layout
with a simple lightbulb core and I could just set the ball in the pocket every time with no fear the ball would move off its line.
It suddenly was easy to bowl. Weird...
Our teamate, who is a 215 avg bowler at Parkway is only 194 at Kearny using the same Code Black.
At Parkway they have a ton of oil and the code Black is predictable, but at Kearny the Code Black was super over under.
I don't think he can use an Asymmetric at Kearny and I may not be able to either.